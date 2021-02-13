Teaching has always been on the mind of Melissa Shoup Gheen. A graduate of Indiana High School and Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Gheen came from a long line of teachers in her family and, as a child, would return from school each day to practice her skills.
“I would come home as a 5-year-old and I would line up all my toys and re-teach them everything I had learned that day,” Gheen said.
And it was that sort of imaginative and creative spark in children that inspired Gheen to go into teaching as a career.
“I appreciate all learners,” she said. “But that age group, from K through second grade, I just love that age. The kids are learning to read and write and they’re very enthusiastic about learning.”
Gheen moved to Los Angeles in 2005 where she began teaching young children. But, as she would teach them reading skills, she began to notice a need for accessible text for emergent readers.
“Kids at that age need texts that are on their level,” she said. “At that age, they’re learning the absolute basics and books written for them, that they have access to, included a lot of sight words. It’s hard for a child that young to even understand the word ‘the’ when they’re still learning that the letter ‘T’ makes a ‘tuh’ sound and that can be a big problem for kids.”
The problem lingered in the back of Gheen’s mind until she discussed the issue with the father of one of her students who happened to write and work for Marvel Comics.
“We got to talking and I mentioned how there were hardly any books for emergent readers and eventually we said, ‘Why don’t we write one?’” said Gheen. “I had self-made a few books for kids based on their readiness level, but it never occurred to me to really do it until I sat down with him and we really did it.”
So, Gheen and her collaborator/co-writer Christopher Yost got to work and created Snap Comics with the help of artist Scoot McMahon.
“Because he works for Marvel, he had access to illustrators and to the one we eventually chose,” Gheen said.
“I was really glad for that because I had no idea how to navigate that myself.”
McMahon’s illustrations play a huge role in the comics, of course. Not only are they a graphic medium, but the pictures help young readers gain context of what’s going on as they’re reading.
“When kids are unsure of a word, they’re told to look at the pictures for clues to help them decipher words and help them to feel more successful when it comes to reading,” Gheen said.
The characters created for the comics are also a big draw for kids. The art style is fun and engaging, allowing them to be pulled into the story and keep their interest levels high. Gheen said the draw of the characters is a big factor in kids enjoying the story.
“They’ve got to be interesting,” she said.
“We kept them relatable and fun. One character is a bear in a football helmet and the kids love him just by virtue that he has a football helmet. They’re recognizable and relatable so readers can remember them and follow along.”
Gheen’s role in the comics is helping to determine what the stories should be about as well as keeping the writing accessible for young readers. An information page in the book states that the stories use “decodable text” which means that the words are made up of basic phonics sounds that are easier for emergent readers to make sense of. That helps them feel empowered and motivated as well as have fun while reading.
“The most important thing is for the kids to feel capable,” Gheen said. “So many young readers will try and then feel defeated when they encounter things that they can’t understand, like they don’t have the keys to unlock the reading world, but this allows them to feel good as readers.”
And so far, the project has been a success. At first, Gheen was limited to printing copies of a file from her own printer until she discovered that Amazon allows writers to self publish. Once she discovered that, she went about learning the process to do so.
“I was totally clueless at first,” she said. “But I decided to look into it and I did my research and taught myself a lot. The quarantine period has been a time of self-growth for so many and it was for me, too. I had no idea about any of it.
“I had to learn all sorts of new technical language and what it meant. I had to learn how to format, and what margins and bleeds are when it comes to printing. There was lots of formatting things to do.”
She also had to navigate learning about royalties and figuring out pricing.
“Originally I had wanted it to be available in print at the same price as the electronic version, at $4.99. But if we did, we would have been losing money when it came to printing and shipping costs. So as of now, the print version is available for $7.99 and the electronic one is $4.99 on Amazon.”
With the first book now available for purchase, talks of a second volume are in the works.
“We absolutely want to do a second one,” Gheen said. “But that’s all the further we’ve gotten. We want to do it, but we haven’t really started on anything yet.”
Gheen is hopeful, however, and knows that she’s got the tools to make it happen in the future.
“I’m really grateful for my amazing support system of my family and friends and fellow teachers as well as the teachers that I had throughout life and was inspired by. It’s really a village that raises you and helps shape you. I still remember my teachers reading to me and my parents helping to hype me up to help me feel strong and capable. And that’s what’s replayed in my head through hard times, that ‘I can do this. I am capable.’”
Even with the hurdles making the book and learning the daunting world of publishing, Gheen said the reach and feed back has been overwhelming and absolutely positive so far.
“So, so many people have accessed it,” Gheen said.
“I get a lot of pictures of kids reading the book sent to me. I get texts and messages from families telling me that kids are now picking up books who have never picked up books before. They went from never reading at all to falling asleep with the book in their hands. It really feels like they’ve been given the key to the world of reading.”
And that, Gheen said, is the most important thing of all.