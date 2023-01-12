Indiana, PA (15701)

Today

Rain showers in the morning will evolve into a more steady rain in the afternoon. High 47F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain with some snow mixing in late. Low 34F. S winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%.