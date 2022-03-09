TODAY IN HISTORY
Today is Wednesday, March 9, the 68th day of 2022. There are 297 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History:
On March 9, 1933, Congress, called into special session by President Franklin D. Roosevelt, began its “hundred days” of enacting New Deal legislation.
On this date:
In 1796, the future emperor of the French, Napoleon Bonaparte, married Josephine de Beauharnais. The couple later divorced.
In 1841, the U.S. Supreme Court, in United States v. The Amistad, ruled 7-1 in favor of a group of illegally enslaved Africans who were captured off the U.S. coast after seizing control of a Spanish schooner, La Amistad; the justices ruled that the Africans should be set free.
In 1862, during the Civil War, the ironclads USS Monitor and CSS Virginia, formerly USS Merrimac, clashed for five hours to a draw at Hampton Roads, Va.
In 1945, during World War II, U.S. B-29 bombers began launching incendiary bomb attacks against Tokyo, resulting in an estimated 100,000 deaths.
In 1964, the U.S. Supreme Court, in New York Times Co. v. Sullivan, raised the standard for public officials to prove they had been libeled in their official capacity by news organizations.
In 1976, a cable car in the Italian ski resort of Cavalese fell some 700 feet to the ground when a supporting line snapped, killing 43 people.
In 1987, Chrysler Corp. announced it had agreed to buy the financially ailing American Motors Corp.
In 2000, John McCain suspended his presidential campaign, conceding the Republican nomination to George W. Bush. Bill Bradley ended his presidential bid, conceding the Democratic nomination to Vice President Al Gore.
In 2020, global stock markets and oil prices plunged, reflecting mounting alarm over the impact of the coronavirus.
Ten years ago: A high-profile international mission to end the Syrian crisis stumbled before it began as the opposition rejected calls by U.N. envoy Kofi Annan for dialogue with President Bashar Assad as pointless and out of touch after a year of violence. Lindsey Vonn of the United States won the World Cup giant slalom race in Are, Sweden to clinch her fourth overall title.
Five years ago: Human rights lawyer Amal Clooney urged Iraq and the world’s nations not to let the Islamic State extremist group “get away with genocide,” telling a U.N. meeting that what was “shocking” was not just the group’s brutality but the “passive” response by the world’s nations.
One year ago: Buckingham Palace said allegations of racism made earlier in the week by Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, were “concerning” and would be addressed privately by the royal family.
Today’s Birthdays: Country singer Mickey Gilley is 86. Actor Trish Van Devere is 81. Singer-musician John Cale of The Velvet Underground is 80. Singer Mark Lindsay of Paul Revere and the Raiders is 80. Former ABC anchorman Charles Gibson is 79. Actor Jaime Lyn Bauer is 73. TV newscaster Faith Daniels is 65. Actor Linda Fiorentino is 64. Rock musician Robert Sledge of Ben Folds Five is 54. Actor Emmanuel Lewis is 51. Actor Kerr Smith is 50. Actor Oscar Isaac is 43. Comedian Jordan Klepper of TV’s “The Daily Show” is 43. Rapper Chingy is 42. Actor Matthew Gray Gubler is 42. Rock musician Chad Gilbert of New Found Glory is 41. NHL defenseman Brent Burns is 37. Actor Brittany Snow is 36. Rapper Bow Wow is 35. Rapper YG is 32. Actor Cierra Ramirez is 27. U.S. Olympic gold-medal-winning gymnast Sunisa Lee is 19.