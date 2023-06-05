Today is Monday, June 5, the 156th day of 2023. There are 209 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History:
On June 5, 1968, Sen. Robert F. Kennedy was shot and mortally wounded after claiming victory in California’s Democratic presidential primary at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles; assassin Sirhan Bishara Sirhan was arrested at the scene.
On this date:
In 1794, Congress passed the Neutrality Act, which prohibited Americans from taking part in any military action against a country that was at peace with the United States.
In 1950, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Henderson v. United States, struck down racially segregated railroad dining cars.
In 1967, war erupted in the Middle East. Israel, anticipating a possible attack by its Arab neighbors, launched a series of airfield strikes that destroyed nearly the entire Egyptian air force; Syria, Jordan and Iraq immediately entered the conflict.
In 1975, Egypt reopened the Suez Canal to international shipping, eight years after it was closed because of the 1967 war with Israel.
In 1976, 14 people were killed when the Teton Dam in Idaho burst.
In 1981, the Centers for Disease Control reported that five men in Los Angeles had come down with a rare kind of pneumonia; they were the first recognized cases of what later became known as AIDS.
In 2002, 14-year-old Elizabeth Smart was abducted from her Salt Lake City home. Smart was found alive by police in a Salt Lake suburb in March 2003. One kidnapper, Brian David Mitchell, was sentenced to life without parole; the other, Wanda Barzee, was released in September 2018.
In 2004, Ronald Wilson Reagan, the 40th president of the United States, died in Los Angeles at age 93 after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s disease.
In 2006, more than 50 National Guardsmen from Utah became the first unit to work along the U.S.-Mexico border as part of a crackdown by President George W. Bush.
In 2016, Novak Djokovic became the first man in nearly a half-century to win four consecutive major championships, finally earning an elusive French Open title with a win over Andy Murray to complete a career Grand Slam.
In 2020, Minneapolis banned chokeholds by police, the first of many changes in law enforcement practices to be announced in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death.
Ten years ago: British newspaper The Guardian reported the National Security Agency was collecting the telephone records of millions of American customers of Verizon under a top secret court order. U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Robert Bales, accused of killing 16 Afghan civilians, many of them sleeping women and children, pleaded guilty to murder at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., to avoid the death penalty. Carrie Underwood won the top honor video of the year at the CMT Music Awards for “Blown Away”; Miranda Lambert and Florida Georgia Line were the night’s top winners with two awards apiece.
Five years ago: Fashion designer Kate Spade, known for her sleek handbags, was found dead in her Park Avenue apartment in New York in what the medical examiner determined was a suicide by hanging; she was 55. Former TV mogul Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty in New York to rape and criminal sex act charges; he’d been indicted a week earlier on charges involving two women. The Miss America pageant announced that it was eliminating the swimsuit competition from the event.
One year ago: Queen Elizabeth II appeared at the balcony of Buckingham Palace, delighting fans who had hoped to catch a glimpse of her during the final day of festivities marking the monarch’s 70 years on the throne. The queen died three months later, and Charles became king. Alec John Such, former bassist and a founding member of Bon Jovi, died at age 70.
Today’s Birthdays: Actor-singer Bill Hayes is 98. Broadcast journalist Bill Moyers is 89. Former Canadian Prime Minister Joe Clark is 84. Author Dame Margaret Drabble is 84. Country singer Don Reid of The Statler Brothers is 78. Rock musician Freddie Stone AKA Freddie Stewart of Sly and the Family Stone is 76. Rock singer Laurie Anderson is 76. Country singer Gail Davies is 75. Author Ken Follett is 74. Financial guru Suze Orman is 72. Rock musician Nicko McBrain of Iron Maiden is 71. Jazz musician Peter Erskine is 69. Jazz musician Kenny G is 67. Rock singer Richard Butler of Psychedelic Furs is 67. Actor Beth Hall is 65. Actor Jeff Garlin is 61. Actor Karen Sillas is 60. Actor Ron Livingston is 56. Singer Brian McKnight is 54. Rock musician Claus Norreen of Aqua is 53. Actor Mark Wahlberg is 52. Actor Chad Allen is 49. Rock musician P-Nut of 311 is 49. Actor Navi Rawat is 46. Actor Liza Weil is 46. Rock musician Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy is 44. Rock musician Seb Lefebvre of Simple Plan is 42. Actor Chelsey Crisp is 40. Actor Amanda Crew is 37. Musician/songwriter/producer DJ Mustard is 33. Actor Sophie Lowe is 33. Actor Hank Greenspan is 13.
