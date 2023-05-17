TODAY IN HISTORY
Today is Wednesday, May 17, the 137th day of 2023. There are 228 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History:
On May 17, 1954, a unanimous U.S. Supreme Court handed down its Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka decision which held that racially segregated public schools were inherently unequal, and therefore unconstitutional.
On this date:
In 1536, Archbishop of Canterbury Thomas Cranmer declared the marriage of England’s King Henry VIII to Anne Boleyn invalid after she failed to produce a male heir; Boleyn, already condemned for high treason, was executed two days later.
In 1940, the Nazis occupied Brussels, Belgium, during World War II.
In 1946, President Harry S. Truman seized control of the nation’s railroads, delaying — but not preventing — a threatened strike by engineers and trainmen.
In 1973, a special committee convened by the U.S. Senate began its televised hearings into the Watergate scandal.
In 1980, rioting that claimed 18 lives erupted in Miami’s Liberty City after an all-White jury in Tampa acquitted four former Miami police officers of fatally beating Black insurance executive Arthur McDuffie.
In 1987, 37 American sailors were killed when an Iraqi warplane attacked the U.S. Navy frigate Stark in the Persian Gulf. Iraq apologized for the attack, calling it a mistake, and paid more than $27 million in compensation.
In 1996, President Bill Clinton signed a measure requiring neighborhood notification when sex offenders move in. “Megan’s Law,” as it’s known, was named for Megan Kanka, a 7-year-old New Jersey girl who was raped and murdered in 1994.
In 2004, Massachusetts became the first state to allow same-sex marriages.
Ten years ago: The ousted head of the Internal Revenue Service, Steven Miller, faced hours of intense grilling before Congress; both defiant and apologetic, Miller acknowledged agency mistakes in targeting tea party groups for special scrutiny when they applied for tax-exempt status, but insisted that agents broke no laws and that there was no effort to cover up their actions.
Five years ago: The Miss America Organization announced that it would now have women in its three top leadership positions, after an email scandal in which male officials were caught making vulgar and insulting comments about past winners.
One year ago: President Joe Biden condemned the poison of White supremacy and said the nation must “reject the lie” of the racist “replacement theory” espoused by a shooter who killed 10 Black people in Buffalo, N.Y.
Today’s Birthdays: Actor Peter Gerety is 83. Singer Taj Mahal is 81. Rock musician Bill Bruford is 74. TV personality Kathleen Sullivan is 70. Boxing Hall of Famer Sugar Ray Leonard is 67. Sports announcer Jim Nantz is 64. Producer Simon Fuller TV: “American Idol” is 63. Actor-comedian Craig Ferguson is 61. Singer-musician Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails is 58. Singer Jordan Knight is 53. U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo is 52. Actor Rochelle Aytes is 47. Singer Kandi Burruss is 47. Actor Kat Foster is 45. Actor Ayda Field is 44. Actor Ginger Gonzaga is 40. Folk-rock singer/songwriter Passenger is 39. Dancer-choreographer Derek Hough is 38. Actor Nikki Reed is 35. Singer Kree Harrison TV: “American Idol” is 33. Actor Leven Rambin is 33. Actor Samantha Browne-Walters is 32. Actor Justin Martin is 29.
