Indiana, PA (15701)

Today

Rain and snow in the morning. The rain and snow will become lighter and change to all rain in the afternoon. High 41F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Snow may mix in. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.