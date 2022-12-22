TODAY IN HISTORY

Indiana, PA (15701)

Today

Occasional rain. Areas of freezing rain possible. High 38F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain. Low 22F. SSE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.