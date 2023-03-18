Marge Letso, of Smicksburg, has a tradition that has lasted 50 years and has used a lot of postage.
She has been writing to her pen pal, Linda Wood, of Louisville, Ky., since the two of them met in the 1970s.
“I graduated from Indiana high school in 1965,” Letso said. “After that, I started working. My first job was at King Leather Factory in Indiana and then at Syntron in Homer City.”
Eventually, Letso and a fellow worker decided to take her 1965 Mustang across the country to Arizona and then worked various jobs throughout several states. It was when she worked at First National Bank in Louisville that she met Wood, known then as Linda Killborn.
“We became friends,” Letso said. “But I moved back to PA around Christmas in 1972. I wanted to keep in touch, so I wrote her a letter in January of 1973. She wrote me back and I told her ‘don’t get started writing to me or I’ll write back.’”
And that’s precisely what the two did. Over the years, they’ve sent each other letters, cards and gifts all via “snail mail.”
“We just write to each other as we’re able to,” Letso said.
“We send cards and letters and I’ve written poems. We’ve kept it up for a long time.”
In fact, when they reached their 35 year mark, Wood commented on it to her employer at the time.
“She worked at a doctor’s office,” Letso said. “She told him we had been writing for that long and he said, ‘with pen and paper?!’”
And it has been via the mail. Letso doesn’t “do computers at all. No texting, or Facebook or anything. I think writing is a lost art, so to keep something like this going is rare. Getting things in the mail is much more of a real and personal touch. I like doing it that way.”
In addition to the letters, the two try to send each other gifts for the holidays as well as packages at Christmas time.
“She likes snowmen, so I’ll send her things with that, or candy,” Letso said. “I just had a birthday and I got a surprise package from her that had a card and some matching stationery.”
Letso also has a small collection of memorabilia and commemorative pins from the Kentucky Derby that Wood has sent to her. Neither has ever been to the race, but Letso said she’s always wanted to attend.
“I’ve never made it to one,” she said. “But I always thought we’d get dressed up and wear fancy hats and drink a mint julep. Scratch that, I’m kidding. I’m a teetotaler,” she added.
Wood has also sent quite a few items featuring pigs.
The pig imagery comes from a phrase Letso told her husband when they found the land they’d live on. “I told him we’d really be in hog heaven! And the name stuck,” she said.
Speaking of her husband, Letso married Matt in August of 1973, just months after she began her pen pal relationship with Wood.
“I had 50 years with my pen pal in January and I’ll have 50 years with my husband in August,” she said.
Since parting, Letso has returned to Kentucky to visit Wood twice, once for Wood’s wedding and once after her two children were born.
“It’s something we have in common,” Letso said of their children. “She has two kids (Melissa and Mark) and I have two kids (Melanie and Matt), they all have ‘M’ names.”
Those things they have in common have helped keep the letters flowing.
“It’s nice being able to relate to each other,” Letso said. “We’re both married with children and now she has grandkids and I do too. It’s sharing and caring and reaching out to each other.”
Wood has also paid a visit to Letso, visiting once to sight-see with some family members. “We ate at the Log Cabin Restaurant in Elderton and she came out to visit us here in Hog Heaven.”
The two currently have no plans to stop writing.
“Recently she wrote to me that Queen Elizabeth had a pen pal for seventy years and that her pen pal died just a week after Queen Elizabeth did,” Letso said. “When I wrote back to her I told her that we still have another twenty years to go!”
While they do still share an occasional phone call, the goal is to keep writing to each other the old-fashioned way.
“It’s always exciting and enjoyable to share something like this with someone, especially with writing becoming a lost art,” Letso said.
“It’s a proud accomplishment to be able to do this, I’m thankful I’m still able to do it and always have something to look forward to. It’s nice to be able to get a package from my mailman and say ‘it must be from my pen pal!’’’