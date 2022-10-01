Ever since the Trump/Mar-a-Lago raid by the FBI, the matter of classified documents has continually dominated the print and broadcast news cycles.
However, in the media’s rush to cover and report the shallow “first” story concerning that which is classified or quite possibly newly declassified, a prudent and discerning citizen will soon discover a larger and much more troubling “second” story in the mix.
I have every confidence that, for the most part, the Chinese, Russians, Iranians and on are already acquainted with a vast majority, if not all, of our so-called national secrets. Likewise, I am equally confident that the United States is well acquainted with a vast majority, if not all, of theirs.
In the end, the primary reason for assigning confidential, secret or top secret designations to inter-agency folders and files is merely to deny we, the common taxpaying citizen, from knowing what our government is up to. Our international adversaries are as capable as we, in imaging, tracing, tracking, collecting and analyzing sensitive data. And they, like us, hide what they know from their own citizens.
However, unlike us, our adversaries don’t even bother with pretending to be anything other than enigmatic covert spooks hiding in the shadows. But for a supposed free people such as we to pay billions of dollars per year to research and print papers and files we cannot, under penalty of law, touch let alone read, is about as un-democratic an undertaking as one can imagine.
For a Democratic Republic, where supreme power is vested in the people absent hereditary or arbitrary distinctions, to deny facts, truths, particulars and details from being shared with or disseminated among its own law-abiding citizenry, except in very rare occasions, is the greater scandal.
The clandestine agencies and secretive types waste no time in forwarding the costs of data collection on to the truck driver, grocery clerk, coal miner, retiree, preacher, or accountant, yet deny that same citizenry the right and privilege of viewing the end product.
Patrick W. McElhoes
Blairsville