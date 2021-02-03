Registration for Indiana Free Library’s Code Brave is now open.
Code Brave is a free, virtual coding program offered by the Indiana Free Library in collaboration with the American Association of University Women that offers activities in which students in sixth to 12th grades can learn computer coding.
The pilot program will be led by computer coder Lillian Clemons and IFL’s Lauri Fletcher, who will demonstrate how teens can open the door to their future by creating their own computer games and animations using the Girls Who Code programming. Students interested in joining the four-week program offered Feb. 11, 18, 25 and March 1 from 3:45 to 5 p.m. can register online at https://indianafreelibrary.org, or call (724) 465-8841.
There is limited enrollment, with a Monday deadline. Enrollees must have access to an internet-enabled computer, or the IFL can lend one for the duration of the program.