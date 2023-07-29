Indiana, PA (15701)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 83F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 62F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.