Newman, 1, is a neutered male pit-bull mix.
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. To view in high resolution, click in upper left corner to download pages.
Latest News
- Multiple DUI sentences are handed down
- ATV driver dies under vehicle near Nanty Glo
- New Jersey man jailed over phony prescription at Saltsburg Pharmacy
- Woman killed in crash near Mahaffey
- Kenly, Mountain named to run Downtown Indiana Inc.
- Woman celebrates 50 years of writing to pen pal
- It's Happening Here
- Puddin
Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.