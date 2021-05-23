The Ligonier Valley Historical Society will host its Annual Meeting & Dinner on June 6 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on the lawn of the historic Compass Inn Museum.
This June, help the society celebrate the addition of three board members at the annual meeting and dinner, where participants taste history.
Enjoy the last days of spring as Ligonier Valley Historical Society gives a brief update on the happenings of the society and the museum, followed by the presentation of the new board members and a farewell to the retiring members.
Celebrate the past and look to the future while enjoying local dining and historic cocktails.
After a seasonal dinner presented by Carol and Dave’s Roadhouse, enjoy a presentation featuring historical interpreter William Knight titled “The Republic of Cocktails: Mixology in the Early Republic.”
Knight will present an interactive and fully potable history of mixology in early America, from its beginnings in the 17th Century to the early 19th Century.
He will discuss the invention of the cocktail in early 19th century America, and guests will sample punch, slings, cocktails and a specially created drink to represent what may have been served at the Compass Inn in the 1810s.
The Ligonier Valley Historical Society’s Nominating Committee presents Louise Henry, Jessica Schumer and Susan Woolridge as candidates to serve on our board of directors for a three-year term beginning in June.
Henry currently holds the position of director of partnership and development with GO Laurel Highlands, formerly Laurel Highlands Visitors Bureau.
Schumer is the archaeology froup leader at The Markosky Engineering Group, Ligonier.
Woolridge is retired from the Ligonier Valley School District, where she was a learning support teacher. To view detailed bios for each candidate, or for information on becoming a member, visit www.com passinn.org.
Please reserve your tickets by June 1. For more information, or
to reserve tickets, contact Zachary Filous at (724) 238-6818 or zjfilous@ compassinn.org.