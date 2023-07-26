Eli Mack, of Mack Farms in Brush Valley, is managing his local farm using practices that go against the grain. He would tell you, though, that his “regenerative” practices actually do follow the grain of nature’s natural patterns.
WHAT IS THE REGENERATIVE AG MOVEMENT?
A cornerstone of the regenerative agriculture movement is management. Specifically, holistic management, which seeks to “provide a framework for decision-making — rooted in the fundamentals of ecosystem processes,” according to the official Savory Institute website.
Allan Savory, a Zimbabwean farmer, is credited for originating holistic management. He is the president and co-founder of the Savory Institute, through which Mack has earned several accreditations regarding this particular practice of agriculture.
The main concern of the Savory Institute is to repair and regenerate the desertification of America’s grasslands, doing so through holistic management.
Mack addressed several historical movements and events that have contributed to the need for regenerative agriculture.
“Originally, all agriculture was organic and natural. You grew things, animals ate them. As simple as that,” he said. “Then we started developing societies and civilizations and the demand for agriculture grew. Then you have the Industrial Revolution that sought to push goods out as fast and cheap as possible.”
“During World War II, the chemical industry boomed. After the war, the government made decisions to shift the leftovers of this major golden-egg industry into agriculture,” he continued.
These practices, Mack believes, caused major damage to the soil and landscape.
He went on to address the sustainability movement of agriculture.
“Even with sustainability, you’re still losing the battle of soil,” he said. “It’s farming in a way that keeps the status quo. That’s not enough.
“The regenerative movement birthed out of that and took it a step further than status quo,” he continued, “with a focus on repairing.”
Mack stressed the movement’s appreciation of humility when it comes to tending nature.
“I feel like God set a pattern for nature and the closer we can get to that pattern, we will unlock a lot more than trying to manufacture it with our own human hubris. How we manage land can glorify God.”
PLANTING THE SEED
Mack became interested in the movement several years ago when he wanted to introduce livestock onto his small farm.
“I didn’t come from a generational farm,” he said. “I didn’t have a budget to feed grain (to livestock) or acquire equipment. I had acreage and grass. That’s it.”
“Very quickly you see the impact livestock have on the landscape,” he continued. “I wanted to learn from someone wiser than myself how to make decisions. I didn’t want to make decisions that would haunt my farm in the future.
“I was driven to this movement out of a fear, hesitation and respect for the land. I’m the one making the decisions on a daily basis. That’s a hefty burden.”
Mack started attending local grazing conferences and meeting people who were also trying to farm in ways that mimic natural processes.
“I found the term ‘regenerative’ on Instagram one day, and that was a turning point,” he said. “It was a social media post from the Savory Institute about managing farms in a holistic way that builds back into the natural world. Farming in a way that gives back to the landscape and makes it healthy and abundant and stable and resilient.
“I went all in and dove into every aspect of it.”
FROM THE GROUND UP
Mack started implementing regenerative practices into his farm at the grazing level.
“I knew I needed to break my farm down into pastures with a bunch of smaller paddocks inside of each pasture, which gives high impact to smaller, concentrated areas but also allows for longer rest and recovery periods of those areas.”
Mack compared nature and soil to the human body.
“Nature can take heavy stress in quick punches like the human body,” he said. “But then it needs to rest and recover. That’s what I did when I created a bunch of smaller grazing paddocks instead of just a few large ones.
“This way, my livestock can give that small area a heavy impact for a short amount of time since I have a bunch of other paddocks to cycle through. When I move the livestock to the next paddock, the area can recover.”
This change “made a world of a difference,” he said.
Mack moves his livestock once or twice a day during the grazing season.
“This can vary from farmer to farmer,” he said. “It’s just what works for me and my amount of land.”
“Once winter hits, I’m not as concerned with grass growth,” he said, “so a pasture that was four paddocks during grazing season might be one open area now.”
Mack addressed his bale grazing winter practice.
“Usually animals are moved into the barn and fed grain. With this method, manure easily piles up and can even spread disease. Manure is good for the soil but by the time it’s actually taken back out to the pasture, it has lost a lot of its potency.”
With bale grazing, there is a two-fold benefit for Mack. The hay distributed on the ground acts as an armor that protects the soil and the manure from the livestock deposits directly onto the soil where it can immediately work its magic.
“The organic matter is going to break down and feed the soil,” he said.
Mack said that visible evidence of his regenerative practices took several years to show up on the farm.
“For me, it wasn’t super quick,” he said. “Time is always a variable in the equation. For anyone looking to try out regenerative practices, don’t get too excited those first three years or so. It takes time.
“Some of the more tangible evidence I saw were areas on the farm that had shallow or rocky top soil. When I would hit those areas really heavy for that short period of time, I started to notice it bouncing back.”
Mack recommends taking a lot of photos to track the slow progression of evidence. He posts his photos and videos to his farm’s Instagram account, which currently has around 3,600 followers.
“One of the coolest things about this journey has been taking pictures,” he said.
Mack said that the regenerative approach provides a refreshing quality of life to the agriculture experience.
“Regenerative agriculture requires very little infrastructure and input costs. That is a huge plus. It’s easy to start at whatever scale you need to.”
WHAT YOU CAN DO AT HOME
For those who have a very small farm, garden or even just a yard, Mack provided practical tips for incorporating regenerative practices at home.
“Consider the whole first,” Mack said. “What does the whole need? I would first stress the importance of protecting the ground and soil.”
Covering the ground can be done so with leaves, straw or hay. Using organic matter as a shield for the ground helps lock the soil in place.
Next, Mack recommends encouraging diversity.
“There is stability and resilience in diversity. Consider 900 acres of corn versus a pasture system of 5 acres that has trees, shrubs, clovers and wildflowers,” he said. “If one wrong thing comes into the 900 acres of corn, it’s compromised. Diversity strengthens a system.”
Another piece of advice is to incorporate animals or living organisms.
“There is no animal-less ecology setting out there,” he said. “When we farm in ways that only factor in equipment and plants, we’re missing out on half the equation. You cannot get away from the intimate link between animals and nature.”
Mack’s final practical tip was to, “Learn your labels.”
“Know what your labels do and don’t mean. Understand that ‘you get what you pay for’ doesn’t begin and end at the grocery store. You are what you eat. And your food is what it ate. You have to pay attention.”
Mack warned that agricultural terms can become mere buzzwords if they are not understood and implemented correctly.
“Put the dollar bills in the hands of the local farmer,” he said. “Just visit them! They already care. You don’t have to convince them to care. Reward them for what they’re doing.”
When asked why he cares so much about all of this, Mack said, “We are all called to be stewards of whatever we’ve been given. I have the blessing of a small farm. I feel a calling to manage it well.”
“If I stop there, though, it only extends as far as my farm and family. I’m trying to build a community and network that helps other farmers. I want them to have success. I want to see agriculture take a new direction.”
For any questions or more information, reach out to Mack on social media or his email at eli.mack15@gmail.com.
