State Rep. Donna Oberlander, R-Clarion, said the House Republican Manufacturing Caucus, which she chairs, has an interest in a sector of the economy that employs more than 562,000 Pennsylvanians and has an economic impact of more than $113.2 billion.
During this past week, she told constituents, the caucus visited two locations in the neighboring district of her colleague state Rep. Abby Major, R-Ford City.
First was Sloan Lubrication Systems in South Buffalo Township, Armstrong County.
Oberlander said this fourth-generation family business celebrated its 100th anniversary last year and specializes in lubrication systems, which are a key component for compressor applications in natural gas transmission, refining, chemicals and emerging industries.
The caucus also crossed the Kiskiminetas River and toured Kiski Precision Industries in Allegheny Township, Westmoreland County.
Oberlander said that company provides contract manufacturing and industrial services.
“Manufacturing drives innovation and provides jobs where an individual can make a decent living and raise a family,” said Rep. Dallas Kephart, R-Decatur Township, whose district includes the Burnside area of Clearfield County and the Northern Cambria and Cambria Heights areas of Cambria County.
Other caucus members attending the tour included Reps. Jill Cooper, R-Murrysville; Brian Smith, R-Punxsutawney; Mike Armanini, R-DuBois; R. Lee James, R-Cranberry Township (Venango County); Parke Wentling, R-Greenville; and Jamie Barton, R-Schuylkill County.