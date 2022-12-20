Macy Sardone scored 19 points, Molly Kosmack added 17 and Homer-Center used a pivotal 14-3 second quarter run to put away United, 51-41, in a Heritage Conference girls’ basketball game Monday.
The Wildcats led by four points after the opening eight minutes and extended that lead to 15 going into halftime. United outscored Homer-Center 27-22 in the second half but ran out of time in the comeback attempt.
Sardone connected on six field goals and was 7-for-8 on free throws, and Kosmack connected on seven field goals and a pair of free throws. The Wildcats were 10-for-12 overall at the line. Alaina Fabin scored 13 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, for Homer-Center.
Lauren Donelson scored 11 points, and Maddison McGinnis added 10 for United.
United (5-2) plays at River Valley on Wednesday. Homer-Center (3-2) plays host to River Valley on Jan. 3.
RIVER VALLEY 56, MARION CENTER 29: Ava Persichetti and Emilee Staats combined for 34 points and River Valley was consistent throughout its Heritage Conference victory over Marion Center.
A 24-16 Panthers lead at halftime was extended courtesy of a 19-4 third-quarter spurt. River Valley finished strong with a 13-9 fourth-quarter advantage.
Persichetti hit a pair of 3-pointers and finished with game highs of 18 points and 12 assists, and Staats followed with 16. Riley Kitner also landed in double figures with 10 points on five field goals.
Kaelee Elkin scored nine points to lead the scoring for Marion Center. Lydia Miller added eight points, grabbed 11 rebounds and six steals.
Both teams play Wednesday. Marion Center (2-4) travels to West Shamokin, and River Valley (5-1) plays host to United.
PORTAGE 52, CAMBRIA HEIGHTS 35: Jenna Burkett posted 18 points as undefeated Portage pushed past Cambria Heights in a Heritage Conference game.
The Mustangs held a 30-18 advantage at halftime and outscored the Highlanders 22-17 in the second half.
Burkett netted eight field goals and went 2-for-5 from the line for her game high. Maddy Hudak also hit double figures with 12 points on three field goals and 6-for-9 free throw shooting.
Sienna Kirsch led Cambria Heights with 16 points, hitting six field goals and going 4-for-4 at the line.
Portage (7-0) travels to Northern Cambria on Wednesday. Cambria Heights (2-5) takes on Johnstown in the Restore the Roar tournament at Hollidaysburg on Dec. 27.
PURCHASE LINE 52, NORTHERN CAMBRIA 35: Anna Layden recorded a double-double, three Purchase Line players hit double figures and the Red Dragons dominated Northern Cambria at home to earn a Heritage Conference victory.
Purchase Line sprinted out to a 32-21 lead going into halftime and outscored the Colts 20-14 in the second half.
Layden converted four field goals and was 6-for-8 on free throws, totaling 14 points and 10 rebounds. Bailey Weaver and Jianna Hopkins also contributed 14 points apiece for Purchase Line. Brooklyn Syster collected 10 rebounds and swiped four steals.
Ella Miller scored a game-high 21 points for the Colts.
Both teams play Wednesday. Northern Cambria (0-6) plays host to Portage, and Purchase Line (2-5) travels to Penns Manor.
APOLLO-RIDGE 62, RIVERVIEW 31: After being knotted up 18-all at halftime, Apollo-Ridge went on a 44-13 second-half run to earn a non-section victory against Riverview.
Riverview bounced back from a seven-point first-half deficit, outscoring Apollo 10-3 in the second quarter. The Vikings held Riverview to five second-half field goals.
Apollo-Ridge’s Syd McCray scored a game-high 21 points. Brinley Toland contributed 14 points, six rebounds, six assists, and six steals, while Sophie Yard chipped in with 12 points for Apollo-Ridge.
Lola Abraham netted 10 points for Riverview.
Apollo-Ridge (5-1) welcomes Springdale on Thursday.
BOYS
LIGONIER VALLEY 67, MOUNT PLEASANT 56: Jimmy Pleskovitch had a double-double and Parker Hollick netted five 3-pointers as Ligonier Valley downed Mount Pleasant at home in a WPIAL non-section game.
The Rams crept out to a 31-28 halftime lead but put up a 19-point third quarter to build up a 17-point lead, 50-33. The Vikings poured in 23 points in the fourth, but it wasn’t enough to make the comeback.
Pleskovitch tallied 18 points and 16 rebounds, while Hollick led all scorers with 23 points. He also dished out five assists and grabbed five steals.
Yukon Daniels led Mount Pleasant with 14 points.
Ligonier Valley (1-6) visits Burrell today.