The Northern Dairy 4-H Club of Indiana County has won national recognition in a dairy cattle judging contest.
The club placed fourth in the 4-H division of the 93rd annual Hoard’s Dairyman judging contest. More than 10,000 people participated from all 50 states, and there were 220 teams in the 4-H division.
The contest involved placing classes of four animals from prominent dairy herds around the nation of each of the major dairy breeds.
These are featured on the cover of the magazine over several months. The contest includes senior, junior, ag ed instructors, FFA, family, college and ag business divisions. Two other teams from Pennsylvania also placed first and second in the contest.
The club team included Carlie Lydic, Anna Pollock, Nora Pollock, Silas Pollock and Clara Pollock. Northern Dairy volunteers are Karl Pollock, Bertha Ackerson, and Patrick Ackerson.
The club received a plaque and recognition in the national magazine article listing contest winners.
This is the first time a county dairy club has won recognition in this contest.
