Northern Dairy 4-H Club

Members of the Northern Dairy 4-H Club who placed fourth out of 220 teams in the national Hoard’s Dairyman cattle judging contest are, first row, from left, Carlie Lydic and Anna Pollock, and second row, Silas Pollock, Clara Pollock and Nora Pollock.

 Submitted photo

The Northern Dairy 4-H Club of Indiana County has won national recognition in a dairy cattle judging contest.

The club placed fourth in the 4-H division of the 93rd annual Hoard’s Dairyman judging contest. More than 10,000 people participated from all 50 states, and there were 220 teams in the 4-H division.