A team of 4-H members from Indiana and Westmoreland counties recently participated in the PA Grassland Contest held at the Ag Progress Days site near State College. This is the first time a local 4-H team has ever competed in this event. Fifteen teams competed from across the state, and the county team won fourth place. Team members were Sadie Palfrey, John Bruner, Luke Sanner (Westmoreland County) and Nathan Kennedy. Palfrey tied for third place individually and was also first place in the soils division. Sanner was 12th individually. Justin Brackenrich, extension educator for field and forage crops, and Indiana County 4-H volunteer Connie Bruner served as team advisers.
The contest consists of four topics to evaluate based on a selected pasture of 50 feet by 50 feet. Students were asked to consider soil evaluation, grassland condition, wildlife habitat evaluation and plant identification. Winning teams and individuals received scholarships, with the first-place team going on to the national competition.