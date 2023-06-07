Seven Indiana County 4-H shooting sports program members recently competed in the PA 4-H State Small Bore .22 caliber rifle, shotgun, archery and air rifle contests. Three of them placed first in their contests, and two qualified for national competition in Nebraska later this year. Maggie Palfrey won first place in the junior air rifle contest. The county team was third with other teammates James Pumford and Emmy McLaughlin. Maggie Palfrey was also first place individual in .22 caliber rifle. Sadie Palfrey was named the first place winner in senior air rifle and will attend the national event. Joseph Pumford also competed in senior air rifle. In archery competition, the senior team, combined with Cambria County members, placed first, and John Bruner was named first place competitor. He will attend the national event. Sadie Palfrey was also on this team and was fifth place senior.
The junior archery team was also first place, with members Dominic Pumford, third; Maggie Palfrey, fourth, and Emmy McLaughlin, fifth. John Bruner participated in junior shotgun and was ninth.
