Five candidates are running for U.S. Senate in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. In order of where they will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot, they are:
• John K. Fetterman, Braddock, Allegheny County, Democratic Party
• Mehmet C. Oz, Bryn Athyn, Montgomery County, Republican Party
• Erik Gerhardt, Pennsburg, Montgomery County, Libertarian Party
• Richard L. Weiss, Bethel Park, Allegheny County, Green Party
• Daniel Wassmer, Lackawaxen Township, Pike County, Keystone Party
Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor for the past two terms, and Oz, a heart surgeon best-known for his long-time daily talk show, each have campaigned in area counties over the past year.
Fetterman’s last visit was on Sept. 20, when he addressed more than 500 supporters in the lobby of the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex on the Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus.
“I’m running for Senate for the same reason I ran for mayor (in Braddock, Allegheny County), and then lieutenant governor: to fight for communities and people who were forgotten. Washington, D.C., doesn’t care about places like Braddock or the other towns around western Pennsylvania that have been left behind,” Fetterman said. “It’s no secret that we’re facing record high costs all across Pennsylvania. I know the struggles people are facing and I’ve got a plan to fight inflation and fix our economy. My plan to fight inflation will take this on by making more stuff in America and right here in Pennsylvania, bringing jobs back home, protecting the union way of life, and ensuring our communities have the resources they need. These critical policies aren’t Democratic or Republican solutions — they’re pro-America, pro-worker solutions.”
Fetterman said “the union way of life is sacred, and as a public servant, I have always stood up for workers.” He also said abortion is another key issue, that “a woman’s right to make her own health care decisions is non-negotiable.”
Oz was in Indiana on Aug. 22, holding a meet-and-greet with some three dozen supporters at Benjamin’s Restaurant.
There in an interview, Oz said he is supportive of all sorts of energy production, including that generated from coal.
“It will take us time and we have to use carbon-based energy to run our manufacturing, and to run our cars in the meantime,” Oz said.
He said bringing in the Green New Deal as included in the Inflation Reduction Act passed by Congress and signed by President Biden will “hurt our ability to make decisions.”
Oz said the government is making decisions on the basis of ideology rather than science.
“When you mix politics with medicine, you get politics,” Oz said.
About abortion, Oz stated on his website, “he has literally held a beating heart in his hands. He knows how precious life is and is 100% pro-life.”
None of the third party candidates have campaigned locally, but Wassmer responded to an Indiana Gazette request for comment, running with the endorsement of the new Keystone Party.
“My top three agenda items (are) criminal justice reform including ending the failed war on drugs and shifting from incarceration to treatment, immigration reform for a competitive economy, (and) eliminating government corruption so money can go to people, not politicians and political cronies.”
Two years ago, Wassmer was up against Democratic incumbent Josh Shapiro as the Libertarian Party candidate for attorney general. He’s an attorney and a college professor, a former Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission member and former director of the Bucks County Housing Development Corporation.
“Pennsylvania has some of the most restrictive laws” regarding the ballot, said Gus Tatlas, who chairs the Keystone Party, an entity that officially is regarded as a “political body,” rather than a minor or major party.
“I am not asking for your votes simply to help the Keystone Party to become the next recognized minor party in Pennsylvania,” Tatlas said. “I am asking for your vote if you agree with our platform and want to help us recruit more candidates that will champion it.”
On his website, current Libertarian senatorial candidate Gerhardt says he is “not a career politician” and would fight for term limits because, “as a whole, career politicians tend toward corruption.”
He also said Libertarians embrace the Non-Aggression Principle as a core precept.
“It says that no one may aggress against the person or property of anyone else, and that people have the right to use physical force only in retaliation and only against those who initiate its use,” Gerhardt said on his website. “I stand firm in my support for the NAP, and would vote in accordance with it as a senator.”
He goes on to pledge to be “a voice for increasing individual freedoms across this great nation, and a voice against a hostile government that wants to, bit-by-bit, erase our liberty. The Constitution was written to control the power of the government, not to constrict the liberties of its people.”
Weiss advertises the Green Party of Pennsylvania as “not the same old story,” favoring universal health care, a ban on fracking for natural gas, and negotiating peace in Ukraine and elsewhere — and, reportedly, bringing an end to an authorization for military force approved by Congress a week after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
On its website, the Green Party of Pennsylvania states 10 “key values” including grassroots democracy, social justice and equal opportunity, ecological wisdom, nonviolence, decentralization, community-based economics and economic justice, feminism and gender equity, respect for diversity, personal and global responsibility, and future focus and sustainability.
Bios were available for three candidates:
• Fetterman and his wife Gisele Barreto Fetterman have three children.
• According to his website, Oz “lives in Bryn Athyn (Montgomery County), with his wife Lisa of 37 years, in the house they were married in 37 years ago. Together they’ve raised four children, Daphne, Arabella, Zoe, and Oliver and have four grandchildren, Philomena, John, Domenica, and Giovanna.”
• Wassmer said, “I am a 62-year-old, single male with two children.”