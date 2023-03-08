A retired lawmaker with roots in Indiana and Jefferson counties provided inspiration for Gov. Josh Shapiro as he addressed the General Assembly with his first budget address.
“I sat through seven budget addresses as a House member,” Shapiro said. “The last time I spoke in this chamber, it was from this very rostrum when Speaker Sam Smith (R-Punxsutawney) invited me to deliver my farewell remarks on Dec. 15, 2011.
“In that speech, I talked about our shared responsibility — not just in this building but all across this commonwealth — to confront our greatest challenges and move Pennsylvania forward,” the governor continued. “I said that day — and I believe it in my core 12 years later — that the tasks we face are too great for any one man or any one woman to address. Too great for any one legislator or governor. Too significant for one political party alone.”
Shapiro said Smith taught him one of the most valuable lessons he learned as a member of the House from Montgomery County.
“In this building, the Speaker said, the three most important numbers are 102, 26 and 1,” Shapiro said. “It takes 102 House members, 26 senators and one governor to accomplish anything. And as those numbers make clear, it requires a collective effort.”
Smith these days is chairman of the Council of Trustees at Indiana University of Pennsylvania and vice chairman of the Board of Governors of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, which includes IUP.
“We are thankful to Gov. Shapiro for his support of State System universities and his efforts to evaluate higher education funding in Pennsylvania,” said Board of Governors Chairwoman Cynthia Shapira. “With nearly 90 percent of our students being from (the) commonwealth, and the vast majority staying here after graduation, funding for the State System is an investment in the future of Pennsylvania. We look forward to working with the governor and General Assembly on investments this year and beyond that prepare students for success and meet the needs of the workforce.”
PASSHE would get an $11 million or 2 percent increase in its 2023-24 appropriation under the budget as proposed Tuesday by Shapiro.
“We appreciate Gov. Shapiro’s commitment to PASSHE and fully support his proposal to review structural challenges with post-secondary education funding and other issues,” said PASSHE Chancellor Dr. Daniel Greenstein. “These challenges are confronting states across the country and leave too many jobs unfilled due to a lack of qualified workers and leave behind too many people and communities. This is an opportunity for Pennsylvania to be a national leader in addressing the cost of higher education, aligning programs to workforce needs and opening doors of opportunity for hardworking students and adults in every community. PASSHE appreciates the opportunity to have a voice at the table, and we look forward to working with the governor, legislature and other higher education, business and community leaders to help create lasting solutions that benefit all Pennsylvanians for generations to come.”
Quoting figures as provided by the state House Appropriations Committee, PASSHE said the budget does not contain any additional direct appropriations to the State System for direct-to-student support.
The Shapiro proposal also raises funding for Community College operations, including Westmoreland County Community College’s Indiana campus and Butler County Community College’s Ford City campus, by 2 percent or $5.1 million.
The House Appropriations Committee said capital support for community colleges remains flat.
Other higher education-related initiatives in the Shapiro budget includes $1 million for the Hunger-Free Campus Initiative and $1.5 million or a $250,000 increase for the “It’s On Us” campus sexual assault prevention program.
IUP has been a participant in both those programs.
Shapiro did not mention the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a multi-state carbon dioxide budget trading program, but he is preparing for Pennsylvania involvement in RGGI despite doubts he expressed about it in campaign visits to Indiana.
“During the prior administration, then-Attorney General Shapiro played coy with his opinion,” said state Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, now a minority member of the House Appropriations Committee. “He’s now shown his hand. The governor wants to create 32 RGGI-related jobs but, like his predecessor (Gov. Tom Wolf), has no plan to address the pending job losses in local communities, the inevitable rise in statewide energy prices and recognition of Pennsylvania’s existing natural resources as part of a balanced energy portfolio.”
The anti-RGGI Power PA Jobs Alliance, which locally includes Homer City Holdings and Indiana County Chamber of Commerce, also expressed disappointment in Shapiro’s budget proposal.
“Given candidate Shapiro’s oft-stated skepticism regarding RGGI, and its impacts on blue collar union jobs and low- and fixed-income families struggling to pay historically high energy prices, we were cautiously optimistic Governor Shapiro’s proposed budget would distance himself from his predecessor’s mistakes, not memorialize them,” the alliance said.
While RGGI proponents say it is a regulatory fee, the alliance and other RGGI opponents of RGGI say it would be an $800 million carbon tax on the electricity generated from coal- and natural gas-fired electricity generation in Pennsylvania.
“Just last week, our grid operator PJM Interconnection warned of future blackouts caused by state and federal policy, like the $800 million per year RGGI tax, which will cause the premature closure of reliable, baseload electric generation from coal and natural gas,” the Power PA Jobs Alliance said.
“His budget acknowledges $600 million coming from RGGI,” said Senate Appropriations Majority Chairman Scott Martin, R-Lancaster County. “That is tantamount to a $600 million increase in the cost of electricity to every consumer in this commonwealth. He can’t call this a no-new-taxes budget if he’s raising energy costs on consumers and job creators.”
Martin, Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward, R-Hempfield Township, and Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, reiterated a commitment to passing a conservative, fiscally responsible spending plan that strengthens Pennsylvania.
Ward, Pittman and Martin voiced concerns with Shapiro’s proposal to increase spending by more than $1.3 billion above the current year’s budget.
However, they said the $45.8 billion budget proposal unveiled by Shapiro also includes many priorities shared by Senate Republicans, including workforce development, infrastructure advancements, safe communities, and mental and behavioral health supports.
“There are some glaring items missing from Gov. Shapiro’s budget that prevent Pennsylvania from reaching its full potential by unleashing — not restricting — Pennsylvania’s energy resources and establishing a 21st century education system that focuses on retention by producing the necessary skilled workers to support an innovative economy,” Ward said.
“Regardless of how long it may take to come to an agreement, the final budget will respect taxpayers, protect jobs, and keep Pennsylvania on a prosperous path for future generations,” Pittman said. “The governor’s proposed tax credit only for certain front-line workers picks winners and losers. Now is the time to encourage workforce participation in all areas and to make it more attractive for every individual to find a job.”
Matt Smith, chief growth officer for the Allegheny Conference which includes Indiana, Armstrong and Westmoreland counties, and chairman of the Transition Advisory Committee for Economic Development for the Shapiro-Davis administration, commended Shapiro for “an intense focus on enhancing economic development opportunities throughout the commonwealth. Through continued partnership with the governor and his administration, we will work to achieve an economically competitive environment that is laser-focused on demonstrating that Pennsylvania is open for the business investment and the people we need to thrive.”
Smith, who has family ties to Indiana County, said that through a continued partnership, “we will support strategic initiatives to bolster core business friendly public policies from a better business tax structure, including accelerated phase down of the corporate net income tax rate to streamlined permitting processes and increased resources to attract and retain businesses to compete with other states. These efforts, along with leveraging innovation assets like our world-class universities by increasing investment to connect them to high growth sectors, will be vital to the future success of Pennsylvania, and specifically the Pittsburgh region.”
The Pennsylvania Budget and Policy Center, which last week renewed its bid for a severance tax on natural gas, said Shapiro’s first budget “sets all the right priorities — the ones he campaigned in support of during the 2022 election and that the voters overwhelmingly supported,” regarding education on all levels including workforce training and career and technical education.
“He understands that we must create higher paying jobs and he calls for raising the minimum wage,” the center went on. “And he calls for helping new businesses that will generate high wage jobs get established and grow in the state by helping them secure the well-trained workers they need and also gain access to new technologies and technical assistance.”
PBPC also said, “while Gov. Shapiro’s priorities are right ... the level of new spending he is proposing” is too low, “with a total General Fund budget increase of almost 8 percent (but) at a time when the consumer price index increased by about 8 percent in 2022 and, is projected by the administration to increase by 4 percent in 2023, the budget barely keeps pace with inflation.”
On the other hand, state Rep. Jill Cooper, R-Murrysville, whose district covers areas along the Kiskiminetas River in Westmoreland County, said Shapiro’s plan to increase spending by nearly 6 percent over the current year is going to drain the commonwealth’s budgetary reserves in three years and the Rainy Day Fund in about five years.
“These funds are important safety cushions,” Cooper said. “Pennsylvania families think twice before dipping into their savings and state government should be no different. That said, I do share many of Gov. Shapiro’s priorities, particularly related to delivering quality education, public safety and responsive health care. I also appreciate his effort to improve the business permitting process by making it more efficient. Pennsylvania loses business expansions and job growth opportunities to other states, often because of bureaucratic roadblocks. We need to reverse that.”
Struzzi also was optimistic about some aspects of the governor’s budget proposal, listing positives including Shapiro acknowledging “the need to make Pennsylvania more inviting to businesses and competitive with neighboring states. I wholeheartedly agree with his desire to continue lowering of the Corporate Net Income Tax and enacting other business-friendly initiatives which positively impact all Pennsylvanians.”
“All Indiana County school students stand to benefit under his proposal, including an emphasis on mental health funding,” Struzzi said. “The governor’s desire to increase the Homestead Farmstead Exemption would provide property tax relief and his proposed investments in first responders, law enforcement and roads and bridges would increase public safety and strengthen our infrastructure.”