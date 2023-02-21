A statewide winner

In a Feb. 15 competition in Harrisburg, Horace Mann Elementary School third-grader Avery Schneider’s invention, The SEL Simmer Seat, won first place at the state-level Invention Convention competition. Avery also won the People’s Choice Award, Indiana Area School District officials said in a Facebook post. Avery now will advance to a national level this June at the Henry Ford Museum in Michigan. At a recent Indiana Area school board meeting, Avery detailed a prototype for his “SEL (for Social and Emotional Learning) Simmer Seat.” That’s “simmer” as in “calm down,” with details for youngsters needing to deal with anger, worry, tiredness, boredom, sadness or loneliness, as proposed by a young man who wants to follow in the footsteps of Thomas Edison — who had over 1,000 patents. Avery told the school board he hoped to have patents of his own some day.