Four Indiana County women, one Indiana University of Pennsylvania student and one St. Francis University student will be honored at the annual dinner sponsored by the Indiana County branch of the American Association of University Women at 6:30 p.m. April 26 the Hilton Garden Inn, Indiana. Since 1987, AAUW-Indiana Branch has designated 174 county women as Notable Women for their volunteer and leadership contributions to their communities. This program, unique to the Indiana branch, has been recognized by the national organization for its important recognition of the service activities of women in small and rural areas.
In addition, the university students will receive $1,000 scholarships from AAUW.