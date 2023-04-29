Indiana Area School District officials are preparing for a state-mandated Act 34 hearing regarding the Eisenhower school project, to be held Monday at 6:30 p.m. in the auditorium of Indiana Area Junior High School, 245 N. Sixth St., Indiana Borough.
According to the district’s official notice, the hearing relates “to the planning, designing, acquiring, construction and furnishing of the Indiana Area Eisenhower Elementary School.”
A description of the project, including facts regarding educational, physical, administrative, budgetary, and fiscal matters related to the project, will be presented and will be available for consideration at the public hearing.
According to the Act 34 resolution, the board has authorized a maximum building construction cost for new additions only of $11.13 million, as well as other project costs totaling $12.33 million, for a maximum project cost of $23.46 million.
They also have been on display since April 10 at the district’s administration office, 501 East Pike Road, White Township.
Residents and employees of the school district, covering Indiana and Shelocta boroughs and White and Armstrong townships, may submit written comments regarding the project but must do so no later than noon on Monday.
As electronic mail does not constitute acceptable delivery, the district said such written comments should be mailed via first class U.S. mail or hand delivered to the Board Secretary/Business Administrator, Indiana Area School District, 501 East Pike Road, Indiana, PA 15701.
The district asks that written comments include the name and address of the person submitting the comments, identification of the sender as a district resident or employee, and a description of the support or objection to the Eisenhower School Project.
The district suggested, to be of most benefit, a statement of objection should be followed by a viable alternative solution.
At Monday’s hearing, any and all interested persons may appear and attend will be given an opportunity to be heard.
Sign-in sheets will be available. The school board will call upon individuals signing such sign-in sheets in the order in which they appear. Comments will be limited to five minutes per interested person, and no one shall be allowed to speak a second time until all parties commenting for the first time have been heard.
The board will allow public comment and/or questioning until the conclusion of the hearing.
