AFSCME retirees Sub-Chapter 8301’s next meeting will be held at Hoss’s Steak and Sea House, White Township, on Dec. 16. Doors will open at 11 a.m. with lunch at noon and business meeting at 1 p.m., which will consist of swearing in of newly elected officers. A Christmas party will follow. Members are asked to bring a gift. The next meeting will be held March 23. There will be no meeting in January or February. Merry Christmas and happy New Year.

