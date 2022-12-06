AFSCME retirees Sub-Chapter 8301’s next meeting will be held at Hoss’s Steak and Sea House, White Township, on Dec. 16. Doors will open at 11 a.m. with lunch at noon and business meeting at 1 p.m., which will consist of swearing in of newly elected officers. A Christmas party will follow. Members are asked to bring a gift. The next meeting will be held March 23. There will be no meeting in January or February. Merry Christmas and happy New Year.
Latest News
- North Carolina blackouts caused by shootings could last days
- 12-year-old entrepreneur rolling in the cookie dough
- Family of 4 hurt when car careens into Chicago-area eatery
- DEAR ABBY: Serial cheater boyfriend is up to his old tricks
- Dreamwash your mind to reach your goals
- Stiles sentenced to up to 17 years in state prison
- Drug sentences among those issued by Indiana County judges
- ‘Torso Killer’ admits killing 5 women decades ago near NYC
Most Popular
Articles
- Multiple departments called to Indiana Borough fire
- Laura Leigh (Rainey) Edgington
- Efforts underway to help those routed by Indiana fire
- Branden “Boog” David Gromley
- Civil lawsuit dismissed in fiery 2020 Airport Road crash
- William J. Filipovich
- Late Deaths
- Peyton Myers - Teen of the Week brought to you by Rosebud Mining
- Donna Denise Kurcsics
- James R. Blair, II
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.