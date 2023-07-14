AFSCME retiree’s Sub-Chapter 8301 will meet at Hoss’s Steak and Sea House, White Township, on July 27. Doors open at 11 a.m. with lunch at noon and business meeting at 1 p.m. Those attending are requested to bring a suprise gift.
