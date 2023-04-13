The Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs announced $4 million in grant funding Wednesday, for the establishment of regional recovery hubs to enhance resources for individuals in recovery and promote recovery within communities across the Keystone State.
Grants of up to $500,000 each will be awarded for a 15-month period beginning July 1 and continuing through Sept. 29, 2024.
“The Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission Inc. is proud to be awarded the Regional Recovery Hub program for Region 6 (Southwest Pennsylvania) and Region 7 (Northwest Pennsylvania),” AICDAC Executive Director Kami Anderson said. “AICDAC has been a leader in the development and implementation of peer-based recovery support services for substance use disorders.”
Officials in the Shapiro administration said the funding will allow each regional recovery hub to conduct an initial needs assessment for recovery support services in their specific region, including an estimate of individuals in need of these services and an analysis of their availability and accessibility.
AICDAC was named to cover regions that include Beaver, Butler, Armstrong, Indiana, Cambria, Washington, Westmoreland, Greene, Fayette and Somerset counties in the southwest, and Crawford, Mercer, Lawrence, Venango, Warren, Forest, Clarion, McKean, Elk, Cameron, Jefferson and Clearfield counties in the northwest.
“We look forward to working with all 22 counties in western Pennsylvania over the next few years to assist them in the development and implementation of Recovery Support Services and Recovery Community Organizations,” Anderson said.
Other regions covered by the grants announced Wednesday include Philadelphia, Allegheny and Erie counties as separate entities, and other multi-county entities for areas around Philadelphia, in the Susquehanna Valley, in south-central Pennsylvania, and in the state’s northeast.
“Recovery needs may not be same in Altoona as they are in Allentown,” Davis-Jones said. “This will allow for each region to tailor their recovery supports by conducting ongoing needs assessments based on their area’s priorities. We must empower sustained recovery across the board.”
AICDAC covers Armstrong and Indiana, counties in Region 6 around Pittsburgh, and Clarion, a part of Region 7 in the northwest.
“In 2010, we hired one of the first Certified Recovery Specialists in Pennsylvania and wrote the policies and procedures and developed the forms for providing recovery support services that are in use today in many of the counties in Pennsylvania,” Anderson said. “We began our warm hand-off programs in the hospitals using peers, as well as operation of a 24/7 warm line that connects individuals in need with our staff.”
State officials said the hubs will develop a strategic plan, partnering with local organizations, that focuses on the importance of supporting multiple pathways to and through recovery, and will seek to promote recovery services in areas including peer support, family support, and self-care.
“The Shapiro administration is committed to ensuring that Pennsylvanians have access to the recovery support services they need,” said Acting DDAP Secretary Dr. Latika Davis-Jones. “The creation of these regional recovery hubs furthers our commitment to promoting recovery in every corner of the state.”
State officials said the regional recovery hubs will be designed to embed, expand, and promote a Recovery-Oriented-System of Care, which is a coordinated network of community-based services and supports that is person-centered, with the ultimate goal of improving the health, wellness, and quality of life for individuals in recovery from substance use disorder.
“We opened our first Recovery Center in Kittanning called Recovery Capital and plan to open our second in Indiana County in 2023,” Anderson said. “We are currently working with the Armstrong and Indiana county jails to have a Certified Recovery Specialist placed full time in each Jail to provide Recovery Support and Re-entry Resources to inmates. We are also working with providers to establish licensed Recovery Houses in 2023.”
Each grantee will use a hub and spoke model to provide recovery supports in their designated region.