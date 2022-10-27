Projects at the Indiana County Jimmy Stewart Airport were among those considered by the county board of commissioners Wednesday morning.
Two involve funding from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s Bureau of Aviation, both of which in turn involve the second phase of taxiway rehabilitation at the White Township airport.
Airport manager Rick Fuellner said one is a $1,511,111 discretionary grant for which the Indiana County Airport Authority will provide $74,000 in matching funds. The other is a $224,685 apportionment grant.
Only two of three commissioners were on hand for Wednesday’s meeting. Chairman R. Michael Keith was absent, meaning Commissioner Robin A. Gorman wielded the gavel, with Commissioner Sherene Hess also in attendance.
The other action regarding the airport was an application for a PennDOT Multimodal Transportation Fund grant, that could be for as much as $3 million though Indiana County Office of Planning & Development Byron G. Stauffer Jr. said all his office was expecting was $1.5 to 2.5 million.
ICOPD was proceeding on behalf of the airport authority.
Stauffer said the money would go toward “the engineering, design, inspection costs, bidding, audit, legal and construction of eligible project costs ... related to transportation improvements, such as runway, taxiway, apron, roadways, drainage, storm water management, lighting, utilities, sidewalks (and so forth) for the subsequent construction of an approximate 12,000 square foot corporate hangar.”
The commissioners also approved additional shares of the county’s American Rescue Plan Act funds to supplement projects also utilizing local ARPA funding in five municipalities:
• For the Nixon Avenue stormwater project in Indiana Borough, $37,825.
• For a water project in Glen Campbell Borough, $36,250.
• For storm drain replacement in Washington Township, $22,352.
• For water, sewage and a building in Conemaugh Township, $20,000.
• For a fire, water and storm project in Homer City Borough, $15,000.
As discussed at Indiana Borough Council’s work session last week, the $36,250 is 21 percent of the total project cost, and a lot less than what the borough hoped to get from Indiana County’s $16,330,195 ARP allocation.
However, borough Communications and Grants Coordinator Kyle Mudry said last week, “the remaining $137,175 is being budgeted for in the (Indiana Borough) 2023 budget and will be paid via our stormwater line item.”
The county grants are similar to what was awarded recently to Blacklick and Rayne townships — and in all cases it is far less than what communities requested.
Homer City asked for $900,000, Conemaugh Township sought $450,000, Glen Campbell $65,000 and Washington Township $59,410.
Blacklick Township sought $60,000 and received $22,500, while for Water Renovation Project No. 20 roadway repairs, Rayne Township sought $328,487 and is getting $69,803.49.
As Hess noted at the board’s Oct. 12 meeting, funds are going out from the county’s $16,330,195 ARP share to help local efforts in many of its 38 municipalities. Indiana Borough, for instance, received $1,418,183, the second-largest municipal grant (after White Township) in the county.
At that same meeting, Gorman expected that up to 20 municipalities might respond to the county’s request to discuss their critical needs.
In other business Wednesday, Indiana County’s development of a $100,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Rural Health Program to advertise COVID-19 vaccinations apparently is paying off.
“In the past three weeks, vaccination rates have shown the most dramatic increase we have seen in months,” Indiana County Emergency Management Agency Director Thomas A. Stutzman said.
The number receiving the usual COVID-19 vaccines was up 0.4 percent, while the number getting booster shots was up 0.9 percent.
The $100,000 grant was used for print and online advertising and placemats through Sample News Group’s Indiana Gazette, Blairsville Dispatch and Shopper’s Guide and Horizon Publications Inc.’s Punxsutawney Spirit, commercial spots on Renda Media’s radio and online services, and Lamar and Crane Outdoor billboards.
Stutzman said the federal Centers for Disease Control are rating Indiana County as having a “low” community level, while it and 57 of the 66 other Pennsylvania counties have a “high” transmission rate, with six rated as “substantial” and three as “moderate.”
The ICEMA director said as of last week Indiana Regional Medical Center had more than 100 patients, but only nine tested positive for COVID-19 with no cases in the intensive care unit. He said there was one new COVID-related death in Indiana County according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, bringing the pandemic total to 382.
The only public comment at Wednesday meeting came from Ron Riley, a retired accountant with 23 years in the health care field, who also is known for his compilations of COVID statistics for the Gazette.
However, on Wednesday, Riley’s topic was a question about why there had been no minutes of meetings of the board of commissioners posted since July 13, and why no agenda was available online for this week’s board meeting.
”It was an IT (information technology) problem, it was not intentional,” county Solicitor Matthew T. Budash said.
Riley also suggested that the county provide some sort of update on a regular basis of how the county is using federal funds.
”We do that with individual projects,” Gorman said. “We do keep those kinds of funds ... separately tracked.”
Stutzman also presented and the commissioners approved a proposal to amend the county’s current agreement with Federal Engineering to assist with tower lease agreements and engineering for non-public safety use of county facilities, including dealings with the Federal Communications Commission which licenses county emergency radio systems.
”The original contract, entered into in 2017, was at $10,000,” Stutzman said. “With the ongoing work (Federal Engineering) has been doing we have again for 2023 increased the agreement to a ‘not to exceed’ amount of $20,000. This extension ends on Dec. 31, 2023.”
In other business, the commissioners approved:
• Three contracts totaling $475,220 for ICOPD and Thomas R. Harley Architects LLC of Indiana for the Indiana County Coroner’s Office Project at 220 Airport Road, White Township, to provide the coroner with office space, work areas and the addition of a garage. Don Huey Custom Building & Remodeling Inc. of Indiana had the lowest of five bids for the general construction contract, $390,625, with other bids ranging up to $626,800. Leverknight Electric of Boswell, Somerset County, had the lowest of three bids for the electrical construction contract, $37,550, with other bids ranging up to $70,000. And Newman Plumbing Inc. of Zelienople, Butler County, had the lowest of four bids for the plumbing contract, $47,045, with other bids ranging up to $92,200.
• A $68,500 contract for ICOPD and Communities at Indian Haven with JDH Painting and Flooring of Indiana for the interior of Indian Haven’s front foyer entrance, front administration offices and 100 wing, funded with Communities at Indian Haven general funds.
• A grant application for $100,000, including $50,000 in fiscal year 2022, from the Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund, which is part of the American Rescue Plan Fund for counties that get federal payments in lieu of taxes.
• Four fiscal 2022-23 private provider contracts for Indiana County Children and Youth Services with Dr. John Carosso of Greensburg (an addendum to an existing contract for psychological evaluations, at $500 apiece), City Mission-Living Stone “Hope House” of Uniontown, Fayette County (an addendum to an existing contract for group home and independent living services), Adelphoi Village Inc. of Latrobe (renewal of a contract for group home and foster care services) and Abraxas Group LLC of Pittsburgh (renewsl of a contract regarding residential group homes in Marienville, Forest County, and South Mountain, Franklin County).
• A $34,610.44 equipment purchase from Avail Business Systems for the Public Defender’s Office.
The commissioners said the Indiana County Court House will be closed Nov. 11 for Veterans’ Day.
Also, the board of commissioners will have only one regularly scheduled meeting in each of the last two months of the calendar year, on Nov. 16 and Dec. 14.