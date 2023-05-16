Broadcasters in Pittsburgh, Indiana and elsewhere in western Pennsylvania are paying their respects to Alan C. Serena. 70, who died Friday after a four-month battle with pancreatic cancer.
“The world lost a giant,” his son Michael posted Saturday afternoon. “(He) stood 6 feet, 5 inches tall, but (was) larger than life to family and friends.”
Serena was vice president for operations at Renda Broadcasting, which includes WSHH-99.7 in Pittsburgh, WHJB-107.1 in Greensburg, a cluster of stations in the Punxsutawney area, and two AM and four FM stations (if you count the FM translators for the two AMs) in Indiana, Homer City and Blairsville.
“Alan became passionate about radio at a young age when he saw live broadcasts being conducted in the late 1950s on Fifth Avenue in McKeesport,” Michael Serena posted. “His interest in radio was further amplified by his mother, who was a secretary at McKeesport’s WEDO AM 810.”
When Anthony Renda was inducted into the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce Hall of Fame in 2019, he told those gathered for the ceremony, “I am so lucky to have surrounded myself with people who are better than me.”
Specifically, Renda was referring to Mark Bertig, general manager of his Indiana County cluster, and Serena, who spent most of his broadcast career with Renda.
“I am a background guy,” Serena once was quoted by Saxonburg broadcaster Ken Hawk. “I never aspired to be the front man.”
Serena was a front man for a decade, after Renda purchased WJAS-1320 and WSHH and had to spin off WIXZ-1360 (now WGBN) in Serena’s native suburban McKeesport, to meet what then were Federal Communications Commission ownership requirements.
After FCC rules changed, Serena sold WIXZ back to Renda.
“Since 1997, Alan worked as a vice president for his dear friend and mentor Anthony Renda, right where he started with Renda Broadcasting,” Michael Serena posted.
Still, as Hawk posted on the PBRTV Pittsburgh broadcast blog, “Serena, who was known for his fandom of the Rolling Stones, preferred the back of the stage as opposed to the footlights.”
As Hawk quoted Serena, “I didn’t want to be Mick Jagger. I am more like Charlie Watts, staying in the background and keeping the beat.”
He also was a fan of the schools that were his alma maters, South Allegheny High School in Glassport, Allegheny County, and West Virginia University.
Alan Serena shared the fortunes of those working for him in Indiana County.
“It’s an honor to be recognized and we applaud our award winners while also acknowledging all of our team members for their contributions,” Serena said as he announced three awards given to the Indiana County cluster by the Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters in 2021.
“These awards recognize our company’s commitment to news, innovative digital content, community involvement and local sports.’’
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, the former Susan Valosen of Perryopolis, Fayette County, as well as two sons, a daughter-in-law and three grandchildren.
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home in Pleasant Hills, Allegheny County, is handling arrangements. A Celebration of Life will be held there Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.