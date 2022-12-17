All three incumbent Indiana County commissioners plan to seek new terms in the 2023 election.
An announcement was made Friday by Republicans R. Michael Keith and Robin A. Gorman, while Democrat Sherene Hess said she also intended to seek a new term.
“In January of 2020, my first intent as a new county commissioner was to assess the operations of county operations as if moving in to a new business,” Keith said. “Even though the county operations is government in nature, it still must operate as a business. County governments’ purpose is to provide various public services and court operations to the residents of Indiana County.”
In a broadcast interview accompanying her announcement, Gorman reiterated a point made recently in remarks to The Indiana Gazette, that much of what she’s done has been affected by the passing of her husband early in her first term.
After her recent graduation from the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania’s Academy for Excellence in County Government, Gorman recalled that it was “very hard for me to attend because, although I am very proud of myself for staying the course through very difficult times and through COVID as well, I know that if my husband were still alive he would have been the proudest person in the room for me.”
On WCCS-1160 Friday, Gorman said, “I took this decision (to run for commissioner) very seriously the first time and it is no different now, it is just one I had to make alone this time around.”
Separately, in comments to The Indiana Gazette, Hess said she plans to file her petition for a third term.
However, she added, “I do not have a running mate at this time.” Each party puts up two candidates for the county board of commissioners from which the top three vote-getters are chosen.
Keith said the county’s largest budget costs, by far, are comprised of salaries and benefits.
“My work through these first three years with the department directors has developed true partnerships in efforts to restructure and create new efficiencies,” Keith said. “This board of commissioners also had the opportunity to reduce the county debt of $54 million to $41 million by refinancing the debt. In addition, to these significant financial savings to the cost of county government, I was personally very pleased that we were able to eliminate the county per-capita tax.”
Keith also cited the county’s decision to direct $3 million toward an initiative to expand broadband — but added, “to date, the county has actually invested $10 million for the construction of broadband and I am committed to continue this expansion.”