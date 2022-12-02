The Apollo-Ridge School District board of education on Tuesday voted unanimously to join the multi-district lawsuit against Juul Labs Inc., the vaping products company.
Indiana Area, Homer-Center and Freeport Area school boards also previously voted to join the lawsuit.
As was the case elsewhere, the Apollo-Ridge board voted to commence a civil lawsuit, not only against Juul Labs Inc., but against other companies and marketers of vaping products, arising from the design, marketing and advertising of vaping products targeting minors.
Apollo-Ridge’s resolution authorized the Frantz Law Group and Dillon, McCandless, King, Coulter and Graham LLP, and the firm Tucker Arensberg PC to represent the district in the lawsuit.
The fee for the attorneys will be 25 percent of any settlement received from the lawsuit, and ARSD won’t be responsible for any fee if no money is recovered in the civil action, the resolution said.
District Superintendent Matt Curci described why the district joined the lawsuit.
“Obviously, we’re concerned for the health and safety of our students,” he said after the school board voting meeting Tuesday night.
“This is a serious problem schools are facing,” Curci added. “I think this tells our commitment to keeping our students and their safety to the forefront.”
School board President Gregory Primm also commented on the lawsuit.
“It’s part of our responsibility to keep our kids safe and keep those products out of the schools and out of the hands of kids,” he said after the meeting.
It also adds Apollo-Ridge to a growing list of Pennsylvania districts that joined forces with Frantz of San Diego, Calif., which according to its website “is committed to holding JUUL accountable for its detrimental role in the increased usage of e-cigarettes by our youth and the resultant damage to the learning environments of our schools.”
Regionally, that also such entities as Butler Area, Karns City Area, South Butler County (now Knoch), Moniteau, Pittsburgh, Slippery Rock Area, McKeesport Area, Mifflin County and (Pittsburgh) North Hills school districts.
Each district is filing individually, in what has been termed multi-district litigation, rather than a class action, but as a multi-district litigation, against Juul and its co-defendants.
Anne Cloonan is a staff reporter for the Leader Times, a Sample News Group sibling of The Indiana Gazette. Gazette staff reporter Patrick Cloonan contributed to this story.