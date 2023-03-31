The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency’s School Safety and Security Committee has committed $4.8 million in state funding to support the development and launch of a new School Safety and Security Training program for school employees and school safety and security coordinators.
“Safety training and preparedness are invaluable in today’s society,” said River Valley School District Superintendent Philip Martell. “Knowing that the state of Pennsylvania recognizes and supports our efforts to protect our students is reassuring. We look forward to this measure that will assist schools in providing safe spaces for students throughout the commonwealth.”
Pursuant to state Act 55 of 2022, the school employee training will include an hour-long focus training on emergency training drills, including fire, natural disaster, active shooter, hostage situations and bomb threats, and the identification or recognition of student behavior that may indicate a threat the safety of that student, other students, school employees, other individuals, schools or the community.
“Once launched, this new training program will empower and educate teachers, administrators, counselors, librarians, cafeteria workers and more on topics like situational awareness, suicide, bullying, substance abuse and emergency training drills,” said PCCD Chairman and Lt. Gov. Austin Davis. “This is a critical investment in our kids’ safety and security.”
Homer-Center Superintendent Ralph J. Cecere Jr. said his district will gladly accept any money that can be used to train school staff in safety and security measures.
“It’s a sad statement that we have to do that,” Cecere said, “but we would gladly accept any financial assistance with training our staff, to better serve our students and our school community.”
The PCCD committee’s action coincided with Wednesday’s rash of automated “swatting” calls that included multiple schools across Pennsylvania, communicating a threatening situation that turned out to be a hoax.
On its website Wednesday, Indiana Area School District pointed to a reported lockdown of all Cambria County schools under the direction of that county’s emergency management. Indiana Area said none of its schools “have received any ‘swatting’ calls or threats. However, out of an abundance of caution, we have increased police presence in our schools.”
Similarly, in Armstrong County, Leechburg Area School District initiated what the vice president of its board of directors called a “soft lockdown” as a preventative measure, even though there was no threat to Leechburg students.
Indiana Area Superintendent Michael J. Vuckovich said Wednesday’s incidents were “reminders of the need to always be prepared,” adding he was glad the Indiana Area district was not impacted in any way, shape or form.
Davis said the school safety coordinator training being funded by PCCD will include all the responsibilities now required of Pennsylvania schools by PCCD’s School Safety and Security Committee, as well as more in-depth training on emergency preparedness, physical security assessments and securing facilities, and coordination and communication with law enforcement and emergency personnel.
“While there is more to be done, this is a needed step in the right direction,” Vuckovich said. “We are confident that this program will help to enhance the preparedness of our schools in the event of an emergency.”
As he told his district’s board of directors Monday night, the Indiana Area superintendent wants a comprehensive plan in place, to provide a systems approach to school safety.
Vuckovich touched upon a wide variety of points, in a presentation about mental health matters and student discipline.
What he described as “IASD Multi-Tiered Systems of Support” covers academic and social/emotional supports, as well as an approach to school safety that includes 24/7/365 proactive exterior security checks; planning and participating in intentional relationship-building activities with students, faculty and staff; coordinating training and professional growth opportunities; and threat assessment and response.
Davis said the planned $4.8 million in state funding for a new school safety and security training program is a fraction of what the administration of Gov. Josh Shapiro wants to do in its 2023-24 state budget.
Shapiro’s proposed budget would invest $100 million in new School Safety and Security Grants (including funding for statewide training), as well as $105 million in state funding for the Violence Intervention and Prevention Grants program administered by the Committee.
The Shapiro-Davis budget plan also would invest $100 million this year in student mental health, so schools can draw down the funding they need and use it to fund mental health care for their students.
Anne Cloonan of the Kittanning Leader Times contributed to this story.