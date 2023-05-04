A Blairsville-based home care agency took center stage at a healthcare lobby day earlier this week in Harrisburg.
A spokesman for the Pennsylvania Homecare Association said BAYADA’s Laurel Highlands Pediatrics Office at 231 E. Market St. did a pediatric in-home simulation demonstration in the state Capitol’s main rotunda, during an advocacy day Tuesday.
A PHA spokesman said the pediatric simulation lab is one of the tools BAYADA uses to train nurses on special equipment.
Those providing that demonstration from BAYADA in Blairsville were Division Director Kristie Voyda, Area Educator Cindy Zerfoss, and Clinical Educators Kristie Goss and Megan Miller.
It was part of two days of activity for the PHA, a statewide membership organization of more than 700 homecare, home health and hospice providers, and its supporters in Harrisburg.
On Monday, PHA hosted a policy summit at the Harrisburg Hilton, featuring panels and discussions with policymakers, workforce thought leaders and advocacy experts, including state Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, who now represents Blairsville in the state House.
“I am a big supporter of the Homecare Association,” Struzzi said. “I am a co-chair of the House Home Care Caucus. In addition, I sponsored legislation last session to increase their reimbursement rates. We are working on reintroducing it again this session. They are in a workforce crisis like many in health care and we must do all we can to support these essential workers and the important services they provide our families and community.”
On Tuesday, after a kick-off rally at the Hilton, more than 200 PHA members and supporters headed to the state Capitol to meet with legislators.
There PHA CEO Teri Henning said, “nearly everyone agrees that seniors and individuals with disabilities want — and deserve — to age in their homes and communities. In-home care costs less, is strongly preferred, and has better outcomes.”
PHA said seniors older than 65 are the fastest-growing population in Pennsylvania — but home care has been chronically underfunded, leading to widespread staffing shortages, agencies unable to accept patients or provide the full range of necessary care, and far too many patients and consumers who cannot get the care they so desperately need and deserve.
PHA was joined in the capitol by home care leaders and recipients, including a mother of an adult son with muscular dystrophy unable to get the hours of care that he needs to remain safe at home; a home care provider, consumer and spouse, who has been unable to get necessary home care for her own family member; and a longtime recipient of home care who relies on her nursing team to provide 16-hours of skilled nursing care each day.
“With the proper investments, quality home care can and will grow and thrive in Pennsylvania,” Henning said.
PHA said it was time for all legislators and Gov. Josh Shapiro to support increased funding for in-home care.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.