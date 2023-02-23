The Pennsylvania Department of Education said Wednesday that it has awarded more than $2.7 million in grant funding to 130 local education agencies across the commonwealth to purchase new food service equipment for cafeterias.
In Indiana County, that includes:
• Grants of $37,611.59 apiece to Homer-Center School District for gas combi ovens for its elementary school and junior-senior high school.
• A $12,115 grant to Penns Manor Area School District for a gas convection oven for its junior-senior high school.
• Grants to River Valley School District of $5,809 to the district high school for a cube-style ice maker and $9,669 to Saltsburg Elementary School for a mobile heated cabinet.
• A $34,626.42 grant to United School District for a dishwasher for its junior-senior high school.
For nearby areas, that includes:
• Grants to Apollo-Ridge School District of $45,360 for an electric combi oven for its high school and $51,128 for a gas combi oven for its elementary school.
• Grants to Punxsutawney Area School District of $14,037 for an oven display merchandiser for its senior high school and $8,570 for a gas convection oven for its elementary school.
“In order for students to learn, grow and thrive, they need access to healthy and nutritious meals — both in and out of the classroom,” said Acting Secretary of Education Dr. Khalid N. Mumin.
“The Food Service Equipment grants enable schools to have high-functioning equipment and well-equipped cafeterias so that they may better serve hungry minds and bellies each and every day,” Munin said.
Funding for the grants is made available through the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Grants are awarded to schools that participate in the National School Lunch Program.