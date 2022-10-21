Earlier this week, the Appalachian Regional Commission and Gov. Tom Wolf announced that Pennsylvania would get nearly $7 million to help coal communities with economies impacted by a changing energy market.
That includes 12 Pennsylvania counties among the 47 in three states covered by the Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission POWER 22 “Tri-State Net Zero Manufacturing Initiative,” Indiana, Armstrong, Westmoreland, Butler, Cambria, Allegheny, Beaver, Fayette, Greene, Lawrence, Somerset and Washington. It will get $1,375,961.
Other awards issued by ARC include $1 million for the Aviation Workforce Training Center involving Saint Francis University in Loretto, Johnstown-Cambria County Airport Authority, Cambria County, Nulton Aviation Services and Sky West Airlines “to ensure compliance with (Federal Aviation Administration) regulations and intersection with industry needs,” in establishment of an Aviation Maintenance Technician School at the John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport; and $48,661 to ASSET Inc. of Pittsburgh for “Partnerships to Advance Learning in STEM Strategic Expansion Plan,” in Allegheny, Cambria, Indiana, Greene and Lawrence counties.
“From healthcare to broadband expansion and workforce training, the projects receiving grants in this round of POWER funding show that the economic future of Pennsylvania’s coal-impacted communities is not only bright, but diverse,” said ARC Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin. “Projects like these are resulting in life-changing transformations in Pennsylvania, which in turn, lift our entire Appalachian region.”
ASSET will use that $48,661 with matching grants from Benedum Foundation and EQT to develop plans to expand an innovative pre-service teacher education and K-12 student tutoring initiative called Partnerships to Advance Learning in STEM or PALS, to additional communities in Allegheny County as well as other nearby counties.
“Each community is so different,” said ASSET Executive Director Sarah Toulouse. “Each has needs that are unique.”
PALS now provides free, high-impact tutoring in a virtual setting to Pittsburgh students, utilizing pre-service teachers from partner colleges and universities, such as Carlow University in the North Hills of Allegheny County.
“We really try to be a resource for after-school organizations,” the ASSET director said.
Toulouse said ASSET is talking to the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown and Westminster College in New Wilmington, and may approach Waynesburg University.
Meanwhile, what about that nearly $1.4 million for SPC’s net-zero initiative? Can it really help area counties?
“Unfortunately, I don’t see any direct impact,” state Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, emailed when asked how it might affect his 41st Senatorial District, which covers Indiana and Armstrong counties as well as parts of Butler and Westmoreland through the end of this year, then Indiana, Armstrong and parts of Jefferson and Westmoreland as reapportioned.
Attempts also were made to get insight from other local officials.
SPC sees it differently. Steve Meredith, SPC’s manager for commercial lending, said the initiative will tackle six major tasks:
• “Mapping the net-zero value chain to identify opportunities and gaps in these sectors in the tri-state region.” He said the focus will be on opportunities for small and medium manufacturing entities, and one or more research reports are planned on creation of a supply chain map of manufacturers and establishment of a user-friendly, open-source, evergreen database which will be made available to the public for manufacturers and suppliers to use.
• “Engage small and medium-sized manufacturers in the Tri-State region,” including an outreach and engagement campaign with small and medium manufacturers, to help them understand the potential for the Net Zero economy, and the opportunities to become part of those supply chains.
“These industry engagement activities will also focus on the second, related goal of this project,” Meredith said, “which is to help manufacturers decrease or ‘green’ their own carbon footprint for factory operations and energy use.”
• “Assess and tailor supply chain opportunities,” using proven Manufacturing Extension Partnership tools that will help specific, selected companies enter, expand, and boost production and jobs in net-zero sectors.
“The project expects to create 75 individually tailored supply chain opportunity assessments/implementation strategies for small and medium manufacturers over the three-state region over three years,” Meredith said.
• “Boost greener factory footprints,” to help companies evaluate and plan for emissions reductions and cleaner energy approaches for their own factories, facilities and operations. Meredith expects that the MEP centers, at Catalyst Connection in southwestern Pennsylvania, MAGNET (Manufacturing Advocacy & Growth Network) in Ohio and West Virginia University, will perform assessments and implement strategies for 60 factories.
• “Incentivize deployment of net-zero manufacturing and greener factory projects” with mini-grants that can be used for deeper dive analyses on implementing opportunities identified in the initial assessment process, or for factory/equipment/process upgrades, R&D or prototyping activities, operational improvement projects, or other initiatives consistent with the goals of the Net Zero Manufacturing Initiative.
“The project expects to provide 30 mini-grants over the three-year period of up to $10,000 per company project, with an average mini-grant of $8,000, with private company investment leverage at 150 percent of mini-grant amounts,” Meredith said.
• “Identify pathways to scale up,” and prepare a publicly-shared report on the promise and opportunities for Net Zero Manufacturing in this tri-state region and beyond into Appalachia, with recommendations on continuing and expanding these efforts.
Meredith said the SPC project is consistent with the Appalachian Regional Commission’s larger goal of helping communities impacted by the loss of the coal-mining industry to pivot and experience an economic development renaissance.
“By providing our manufacturing community with the tools and assistance needed to decrease their carbon footprint, these coal communities will be better positioned for the economic growth that can occur as a result of decarbonization,” the SPC manager for commercial lending said.