Earlier this week, the Appalachian Regional Commission and Gov. Tom Wolf announced that Pennsylvania would get nearly $7 million to help coal communities with economies impacted by a changing energy market.

That includes 12 Pennsylvania counties among the 47 in three states covered by the Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission POWER 22 “Tri-State Net Zero Manufacturing Initiative,” Indiana, Armstrong, Westmoreland, Butler, Cambria, Allegheny, Beaver, Fayette, Greene, Lawrence, Somerset and Washington. It will get $1,375,961.

