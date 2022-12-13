Farmers in several area counties could become involved in an effort to increase Pennsylvania’s share of the nation’s beef market, while strengthening family farms.
Keystone Farm Future Inc., a vertical beef management company already involved with similar efforts in the Harrisburg and Lancaster area, announced the signing of a strategic partnership agreement with Food21 of Pennsylvania to expand those efforts into western Pennsylvania.
A Food21 manager defined that as covering areas from Erie to Morgantown, W.Va., and east to State College.
“We do have interest from a number of farms,” said Vince Mangini, of Crabtree, Westmoreland County, value center manager for the Food21 program. “We have talked to a number of current beef farmers.”
Mangini said that included farmers in Indiana, Westmoreland and Armstrong counties.
Organizers said Food21, a western Pennsylvania-based nonprofit, is committed to expanding the breadth and depth of the regional food and agriculture economy, uniting the local agriculture industry with retailers who to bring locally grown agricultural commodities to consumers.
“Our Keystone Farm Future model allows supermarkets to have surety of supply and clear line-of-sight across their supply chain, while giving consumers a locally grown, high-quality beef product,” said Larisa Miller, CEO of Keystone Farm Future.
Miller said KFF beef is the first PA Preferred® beef sold in supermarkets. PA Preferred® is a Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture program aimed at finding and promoting locally grown and processed agricultural products from the Keystone State.
Mangini said a similar effort is being organized to deal with dairy farming, which also would include operations in the west-central Pennsylvania area. Those needing more information about the Food21 program can check out the food21.org website.