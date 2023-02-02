The Salvation Army Western Pennsylvania Division said Tuesday that red kettles across its 28-county service area netted just over $2 million during the recent Christmas fundraising season.
That total of $2,031,196 represented approximately 89 percent of what had been a $2.294 million goal.
“We are thankful for the support during our most critical fundraising time of the year,” Divisional Commander Major Gregory Hartshorn said. “While we lost the two biggest days of kettle income on Dec. 23 and 24 due to the severe weather, we want to thank those who made special gifts in the last minute to help close the gap.”
Some areas failed to meet goals set by the divisional headquarters, including Indiana. A divisional spokeswoman said red kettles brought in approximately 97 percent of a $70,000 goal, or approximately $67,900.
As usual, however, that total doesn’t include other contributions from the community, including a campaign kickoff where the goal was $35,000, up from $34,028.90 last year, and $38,128.25 was raised, including proceeds from silent and live auctions.
Nor does it include $5,447.25 raised by three Greek organizations at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, the Fraternity/Sorority Life and Student Engagement Office, the Panhellenic Association, and the Interfraternity Council, in their annual service project for The Salvation Army.
Some worship and service centers failed to raise even 75 percent of local goals, including Aliquippa, Allegheny Valley, Beaver Falls, Jeannette, Johnstown, McKeesport, Venango County, Sharon, Washington and Pittsburgh’s Westside.
Across Allegheny County, the Army raised approximately $458,281, which is 81 percent of a $565,500 goal.
On the other hand, Butler kettles netted almost 89 percent of a $90,000 goal, or approximately $80,100; New Kensington kettles brought in almost 102 percent of $70,000 goal, or close to $71,400; Greensburg kettles received 105 percent of a $75,000 goal, or about $78,750; Kittanning kettles ended up at 115 percent of a $30,000 goal, or about $34,500; and Latrobe area kettles finished the season at almost 117 percent of a $68,000 goal, or more than $79,000.
Divisional spokeswoman Nicole Harrell said the annual Red Kettle Campaign supports critical services including feeding programs, rent and utility assistance, seasonal assistance, youth empowerment and spiritual programs.
Even now, more than a month after Christmas, The Salvation Army still accepts donations. A sustaining gift or a one-time donation can be made via the salvation armywpa.org website.