An area state senator has pressed a series of bills, including one that would stop the automatic gasoline tax increase for 2023, and permanently set the average wholesale price at $2.99 per gallon in a bid to end future tax hikes.
“My Senate Bill 35 will cut the gas tax before hard-working families must pay the second highest gas tax in the nation,” said Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland Township (Cambria County). “At a time when our constituents are faced with rising costs at the pump, grocery store and utility bills, no elected official should be voting against this legislation.”
However, in the Senate Transportation Committee Langerholc chairs, it was not unanimous, getting an 11-3 vote with three of five Democrats on that panel voting no — Sens. James R. Brewster of McKeesport, Lindsey M. Williams of Pittsburgh’s North Hills, and Timothy P. Kearney of Delaware County.
The committee’s minority chairman, Sen. Marty Flynn of Lackawanna County, voted yes, as did Democratic Sen. John I. Kane of Chester County, joining Republicans Langerholc, Vice Chairman Patrick J. Stefano of Fayette County, Senate President Pro Tempore Kim L. Ward of Hempfield Township in an ex-officio role, Camera Bartolotta of Monongahela, Rosemary M. Brown of Monroe County, John DiSanto of Dauphin County, Greg Rothman of Cumberland County and Elder A. Vogel Jr. of Beaver County.
In his memorandum circulated to potential co-sponsors, Langerholc blamed “President Biden’s pervasive anti-energy and inflationary policies (for) negatively affecting working families across Pennsylvania” and said “the Biden Administration’s failing policies recently triggered an automatic increase in Pennsylvania’s gas tax,” which took effect on New Year’s Day and remain in effect through the end of 2023.
“Act 89 of 2013 eliminated the flat gas tax ($0.12 per gallon) and removed the artificial cap on the Oil Company Franchise Tax,” Langerholc wrote in the memorandum. “As such, the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue must annually assess the gas tax ($0.58 per gallon for gas and $0.74 per gallon for diesel) according to the average wholesale price of gas, which is statutorily set at the floor of $2.99 per gallon.”
Bartolotta, Rothman and Stefano are co-sponsors of SB 35, as are Sens. Cris Dush, R-Jefferson County; Douglas V. Mastriano, R-Franklin County; Lisa Baker, R-Luzerne County; Kristin Phillips-Hill, R-York County; and Scott E. Hutchinson, R-Venango County.
The Senate Transportation Committee advanced five Langerholc bills Monday:
• Senate Bill 121 dedicates gas tax revenues to road and bridge safety projects, while seeking to ensure the Pennsylvania State Police receive reliable, sustainable funding from sources beyond a susceptible state Motor License Fund.
“In the 2022 budget, the General Assembly reduced the transfer down to $500 million from the Motor License Fund to support the Pennsylvania State Police,” Langerholc wrote in his memorandum.
“As a former prosecutor, I understand the importance of funding law enforcement, however, we need to find innovative alternatives to support traffic safety operations without asking working families to pay more at the gas pump.”
All five committee Democrats voted no, all nine committee Republicans voted yes.
• Senate Bill 95 cuts bureaucratic red tape and enables Pennsylvania’s farmers to compete in the on-demand, at-home market of goods delivery by dually authorizing the same farm vehicle plate to transport agricultural goods to businesses and places of residence.
All 14 committee members approved SB 95.
• Senate Bill 96 and Senate Bill 122 “commemorate the selfless acts of service members from Cambria County who courageously fought in World War II and the Vietnam War, respectively, for our freedom,” Langerholc said.
All 14 committee members approved those bills.
The five Langerholc bills now must go to the Senate Appropriations Committee, whose membership includes SB 35 co-sponsors Langerholc, Vogel (committee vice chair), Baker, Dush, Rothman and Stefano. Also on both Appropriations and Transportation committees are Kearney (Appropriations minority vice chair), as well as Brown and, in ex officio roles. Ward, Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, and Senate Minority Leader Jay Costa, D-Pittsburgh.