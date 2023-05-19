Chestnut Hills Social Center in Burrell Township is one of 48 senior community centers receiving shares of a $2 million grant of funds appropriated by the General Assembly from the Pennsylvania Lottery.
On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Aging announced those grants, which are meant to help senior centers update and modernize facilities, provide new health and entertainment programs, upgrade technology, and enhance nutrition services.
In the case of Chestnut Hills Social Center, along Heybert Drive just east of Blairsville, $10,300 will go toward capital improvements and renovations.
“Our Senior Community Centers are pillars in our communities and to the older adults they serve,” said state Secretary of Aging Jason Kavulich. “Whether it’s a meal, health and wellness activities, or socializing, these centers help our seniors thrive and continue to live independently as they age. Many times, a SCC may be the only interaction that an older adult has, and we want to make sure that our centers are welcoming, inclusive and inviting.”
Kavulich said this year marked the return of awarding the grants through a competitive process.
During the last two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, when many of Pennsylvania’s senior community centers were struggling, the competition aspect of the grants was suspended and the $2 million in grant money was distributed equally to help all of the centers in the state.
