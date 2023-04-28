Students from 13 high schools across the 41st Senatorial District took part in state Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman’s annual Student Government Seminar.
“The interactions about today are as much about your future as anything else,” Pittman told some 120 students, as well as their adult advisors, at the start of Thursday’s event at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
“We really enjoy having all the students here,” said IUP President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll, whose institution began hosting the seminar before he came to Indiana more than a decade ago. “It connects with our educational mission.”
Apollo-Ridge, Armstrong, Burrell, Derry Area, Homer-Center, Indiana Area, Karns City Area, Ligonier Valley, Marion Center Area, Penns Manor Area, Purchase Line, River Valley and West Shamokin high schools took part in the event.
The tradition dates back to Pittman’s predecessor state Sen. Don White, R-Indiana, who held the first seminar in 2007. Thursday’s seminar was Pittman’s second after a three-year hiatus in part because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think they go home with a new appreciation of the process,” Armstrong County Commissioner Pat Fabian said. “It is very complex, with a lot of moving pieces.”
Fabian said a past Armstrong County participant in the seminar went on to take a legislative staff job in Harrisburg.
Fabian was among elected officials from across Pittman’s district who took part in Thursday’s event. Others included Indiana County Commissioners R. Michael Keith and Robin A. Gorman, and Jefferson County Commissioner Scott North.
Six of Pittman’s fellow state senators also took part, Camera Bartolotta (R-Washington County), Cris Dush (R-Jefferson County), Scott Hutchinson (R-Venango County), Devlin Robinson (R-Allegheny County), Pat Stefano (R-Fayette County) and Judy Ward (R-Blair County).
So did five state House members, Jill Cooper (R-Murrysville), Abby Major (R-Ford City), Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion), Brian Smith (R-Punxsutawney) and Jim Struzzi (R-Indiana).
All of them were panelists in one committee room or another, as were others from the state’s executive branch, including Auditor General Timothy DeFoor, Brig. Gen. Maureen Weigl from the state Department of Military & Veterans Affairs, Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Director David Padfield, Indiana state police commander Lt. Richard Quinn, state Fish & Boat Commission Executive Director Timothy Schaeffer, Yellow Creek State Park Manager Jim Tweardy and acting state Fire Commissioner Thomas Cook, Aging Secretary Jason Kavulich, Labor & Industry Secretary Nancy Walker, and other state agency representatives.
Also, there were members of several senators’ staffs, and a variety of special interests, some based in Indiana, others with a statewide sway.
“You will see the world differently when you discuss bills later,” said former Commonwealth Court Judge Drew Crompton, whose experience also included years as a legislative counsel.
And while Crompton questioned it, Pittman was eager to say Crompton “is a mentor to me and has been for many years.”
With a mix of visuals and bags of cookies to toss to those willing to answer his questions, Crompton was able to guide a discussion that tackled the following topics:
• Who has the most power in state government? Is it the governor? State senators? State representatives? Judges?
• Who has the most sway in getting a bill passed? The multiple choices were legislators, lobbyists, the media, and the general public.
• What is the primary reason a bill doesn’t pass in the General Assembly? Crompton’s choice of answers were: Elected officials put party over policy. Republicans and Democrats are supposed to disagree. (And) the media only reports dysfunction.
• “On controversial public policy issues, I would ...” either (a) vote with a majority of my constituents or (b) vote my conscience and beliefs.
After nearly an hour of what was titled “Understanding the Legislative Process,” participants moved on to “committee hearings” for panels dealing with Communications & Technology; Drug & Alcohol; Economic Development; Education; Environment; Health & Welfare; Judiciary; and State Government & Transportation.
In each legislative proposals were aired.
For instance, there was a proposal discussed “requiring students to use restrooms and locker room facilities according to their gender at birth.”
Another discussion topic was a proposal “legalizing the use of marijuana for recreational purposes.”
In another conference room, a proposal setting conditions for driving “highly automated vehicles” was set aside in favor of a proposal “providing for an Electric Vehicle Charging Station Tax.”
There also was discussion of a resolution “Calling for a Constitutional Convention to Eliminate the Electoral College.”
After a break for lunch in the KCAC’s PNC Conference Room, proposals that emerged from morning discussions were debated and voted upon in a general session in Toretti Auditorium as well as two other KCAC conference rooms.
Those providing financial support for the seminar included IUP, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, State Farm Insurance, Pennsylvania Bankers Association, Insurance Federation of Pennsylvania, BHE GT&S (a Berkshire Hathaway energy company), Comcast, Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry and the KCAC.
