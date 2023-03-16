HOLLIDAYSBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs honored an area veteran on his 100th birthday Tuesday.
“Your depth of accomplishments in service to our country, experience with horses and farming, and work in the steel and iron industry and with the Veterans of Foreign Wars reflect the best of Pennsylvania,” Gov. Josh Shapiro wrote in a letter to Hollidaysburg Veterans’ Home resident Russell R. Stiffler, who turned 100 Tuesday.
“We hope this time is a moment of reflection for you on your past achievements, your hopes for the future, your loved ones, and your many blessings, even those that lie ahead,” the governor wrote on his behalf and that of First Lady Lori Shapiro.
Stiffler was born on March 14, 1923, in Strongstown, and spent most of his childhood and adult life in the Seward area, with his last address being in East Wheatfield Township.
He entered the Army in 1944 during World War II, serving until 1946 and obtaining the rank of staff sergeant. He worked in a military warehouse and drove a truck.
“Staff Sgt. Stiffler is part of a group known as the Greatest Generation,” Dysart-based VFW District 26 Commander David V. Seymore wrote. “They grew up in the throes of the Great Depression only to be forged into adulthood in the fires of war. His generation built this nation into one of the greatest in the world.”
Stiffler’s military decorations and citations include The Army of Occupations Medal (Europe), World War II Victory Medal, and the European African Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with one bronze star.
“An easy path was not laid before you on your journey to this day,” Seymore continued, “but we thank you for your service and dedication to preserving liberty on this celebration of your centennial year.”
Post-war, Stiffler worked as a steel and iron works laborer until retiring in 1977.