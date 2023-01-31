Indiana County is well-represented in the Top 100 of 2023 issued over the weekend by Pennsylvania Business Central, a Harrisburg-area publication and a Sample News Group sibling of The Indiana Gazette.
“The resilience of the central Pennsylvania business community continues to move our region forward in a year marked by inflation, labor shortages and political uncertainty,” PBC’s staff wrote. “Amidst the challenges, the business leaders in central Pennsylvania have stepped up to keep vital goods and services available.”
Community leaders, local chambers of commerce, business and industry leaders and PBC readers entered nominations.
Local names on the Top 100 include:
• Laura Herrington, executive director, Indiana County Tourist Bureau
• Joe Reschini, president of The Reschini Group and CEO of Evergreen Insurance
• Dave Reed, former state House majority leader, now senior vice president and Pennsylvania state president of First Commonwealth Bank
• Jane Grebenc, executive vice president and chief revenue officer for FCB holding company First Commonwealth Financial Corporation
• George “Scoop” Sample, owner and CEO of Sample News Group, which includes PBC as well as locally The Indiana Gazette, Blairsville Dispatch, Shoppers’ Guide and the Kittanning Leader Times
• David G. Antolik, president of S&T Bank and member of the S&T Bancorp board of directors
• Marie Thomas-Olson, coordinator, Indiana Community Garden and Chevy Chase Food Forest
• Christina Koren, who joined Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s University Advancement office in 2020 as director of Corporate and Foundation Relations, now is director of Strategic Partnerships, responsible for managing initiatives in government and community
Others named with ties in or near Indiana County include:
• Justin Ladner, president, Pennsylvania American Water, the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, whose 2.4 million customers include regionally systems in the Indiana, Punxsutawney and Kittanning areas
• Eric J. Renner, CEO and president of Johnstown-based First Summit Bank, whose offices include one along Oakland Avenue in White Township
• Carol Myers, executive vice president and chief financial officer of First Summit Bank
• Dr. Steven Nunez, president, Pennsylvania Highlands Community College, which in September signed a dual admissions program agreement with Indiana University of Pennsylvania
• William E. Caldwell, Duke Lifepoint market president of Conemaugh Health System
• Timothy Harcleroad, RN, MBA, FACHE, CEO of Conemaugh Miners Medical Center in Hastings
• Thomas F. Deter, P.E., LEED-AP, president of H.F. Lenz Co., which is working with Indiana Regional Medical Center to design and develop a 33,000-square-foot, 55-room in-patient behavioral health center on the IRMC White Township campus.