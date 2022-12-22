At its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday night, the ARIN Intermediate Unit 28 board of directors approved a number of contracts and several personnel moves.
The board accepted the resignations of Nellie Henry and Holly Magill as full-time occupational therapists, and approved conditionally the employment of:
• Victoria M. Tantlinger as a full-time adult education instructor, at a pro-rated annual salary of $33,972.
• Kierra Brady and Heather Wilmot as lead staff, at $13 an hour each, and Rachel Bourque, Lauren Brant, Mackenzie Constable, Jennie Prebish and Cecelia Weiss as regular staffat $12 an hour each, for ARIN IU 28’s 21st Century After School Program.
The board approved and authorized acceptance of a revised memorandum of agreement with ARIN Intermediate Unit 28 Support Professionals — PSEA regarding salary and benefits for certified occupational therapy assistants and physical therapy assistants.
The directors also authorized an Occupational Therapy clinical experience placement for the second semester of 2022-23 for Chatham University student Kassandra Schinski, who will be working with ARIN cooperating teacher Jessica Copney.
The board also authorized Executive Director Dr. Brigette Matson to enter into agreements with:
• PA Leadership Charter School for School Psychology Services, at $70.10 per hour.
• Clifford A. Geary to provide business office support to ARIN IU 28 at a rate of $80 per hour.
• Laura Dunne, Richard Stineman, Daniel Fisher, Deborah Mansfield, and Krista Delp for the transportation of their children for the 2022-23 at approved daily miles and per diem rates.
And the directors adopted a policy on therapy dogs to take effect this week.
The board’s next scheduled meeting will be Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. at the ARIN Central Office in White Township.