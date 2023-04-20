MARION CENTER — An Indiana automobile dealer was honored at the annual convention of ARIN Intermediate Unit 28 Tuesday night on the Marion Center Area School District campus.
C.J. Spadafora’s Colonial Motor Mart joined forces with the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce in an Excellence in Education competition, from which 56 students, eight from each Indiana County school district, would be joined by teachers from each district and the Indiana County Technology Center.
Finalists were to be chosen this past fall, with a winning teacher and student to be honored at a banquet this spring.
“I first met Mr. Spadafora last year in a meeting with the Indiana County superintendents about an idea he had to give a free car to a student and a teacher of the year,” ARIN Executive Director Dr. Brigette Matson said. “I was amazed by his generosity to say the least. However, after hearing him speak about his desire to honor the work of our students and teachers, his passion for education became clear to me.
“He comes from a family of educators and clearly understands the sacrifice, dedication and hard work required to do the job,” Matson continued. “Mr. Spadafora clearly has a desire to elevate education and provide the much needed recognition the field deserves. Hearing his desire to honor students as well as teachers has warmed my heart and it is with great humility that I present this year’s Friend of Education Award.”
She thanked Spadafora “on behalf of all the educational institutions within the IU 28 region ... for your passion to highlight the work of our students and teachers.”
The convention also provided an opportunity to report the results of voting in districts across Indiana and Armstrong counties on a $3.4 million general operating budget for the intermediate unit during the 2023-24 academic year.
“Approval of the budget requires the affirmative vote of a majority of the weighted vote of the directors voting,” ARIN IU 28 Board President Dr. Frank Prazenica Jr. said. “The ARIN Intermediate Unit budget was voted on and was passed by the local school district boards of directors.”
In a wrapup of the past year for IU 28, Matson reported a new cohort 11 for the 21st Century after-school programs.
“We have expanded to Leechburg and Indiana Area school districts and continued with Penns Manor, United, and Homer-Center,” the executive director said. “The 21st-Century grant is for five years, offering homework help/tutoring collaboration, STEM Activities, Physical Fitness Activities, Social/Emotional Curriculum, all to support making learning fun during the school year and up to 6 weeks in the summer.”
Also, she said, “our Family Focus Program has secured contracts with Armstrong County and Indiana County Children and Youth offices to support their families with parenting and early childhood education, as well as UPMC for family’s birth through 18 months with parenting and child development with the Family Focus Program. Currently, we are serving 17 children and youth families and 3 UPMC families. Within the Education for Children and Youth Experiencing Homelessness program we are currently serving 1,413 students.”
Elsewhere, Matson said, “to date in our Adult Education program we have 85 students and 9 graduates. None of the programs mentioned above would have been possible without the hard work and dedication of our board members, administrators, faculty and staff. I believe the sense of purpose and dedication of our employees is remarkable. I equally recognize that none of this would be possible without the ongoing support from our 11 school districts, 2 CTC schools, and the engagement of our legislatures. Your partnerships enable us to function as we should to continually provide services of the highest quality.”
The unit director said ARIN has three strategic goals guiding the direction of the Intermediate Unit over the next several years.
“We will continue to work toward increasing public relations and awareness of services offered,” she said. “We are partnering with schools and businesses to create opportunities for experiential learning and career awareness for students as they plan for life after high school. And we continue to expand high quality professional development offerings that are meaningful and relevant to teachers and administrators.”
The board of directors held a monthly meeting during the convention, acting on a handful of personnel issues and some contracts.
The board approved BillieJo Degenkolb as a full-time certified occupational therapy assistant, retroactive to April 17, at an hourly rate of $20.80.
It accepted, with appreciation for her service to IU 28, the resignation of Anna Mary Yoder from the regular hourly staff of the 21st Century After School Program.
And it authorized unpaid family medical leave for licensed professional counselor Jennie Youell, from July 1 through Dec. 6.
The board also approved contracts:
• With Zoom Video Communications Inc. for the addition of seven Zoom Phone unlimited licenses on an annual basis, at a first year cost of $1,159.93, after which those lines will be merged in with IU 28’s existing Zoom agreement.
• With Intermediate Unit 1 for participation in an Aquaponics program in the 2022-23 and 2023-24 academic years, with costs paid for through a PAsmart grant from IU 1.
• For federal EANS II grants of $277,366 for Divine Redeemer, $355,690 for St. Bernard Regional School, $237,623 for Orchard Hills Christian Academy, and $159,632 for Merakey PA of Leechburg, all for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 academic years.
• With Catapult Learning LLC to provide a part-time teacher for St. Bernard Regional School using EANS II grant funds.
• With MVS Security Services to provide installation and commercial grade security equipment for an Early Intervention facility at a cost of $5,080.48.
• For the use of up to 18% of the Individuals with Disabilities Act-Part B Allocation to provide Component 2 (TaC) services to Local Education Agencies within its jurisdiction as approved by the superintendents at the Superintendents’ Advisory Council meeting on April 12.
Meanwhile, the intermediate unit is looking forward to the next two years.
“We would like to announce that Indiana Area School District has offered to host the ARIN Convention in 2024 and Leechburg Area School District is scheduled to host in 2025,” Matson said. “We look forward to their hospitality.”
As for the ARIN board, its next monthly meeting will be held a week later than usual, on May 23 at 7 p.m. at the ARIN IU 28 Central Office in White Township.