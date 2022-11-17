Multiple personnel actions were on the agenda for this week’s meeting of the ARIN Intermediate Unit 28 Board of Directors, conducted Tuesday night in White Township.
The board gave conditional approval to employing:
• Christine Tate as a part-time (hourly) breath alcohol technician, at $15.51 per hour.
• Anne McGowan as a part-time (less than 50 percent) school psychologist, at $56,485.60 per year, prorated to days worked.
• Samantha Humbert as a full-time paraprofessional at $11.50 per hour.
• Casey Shoenfelt as a full-time special education teacher at an annual salary of $50,629.
The board approved for ARIN IU 28’s 21st Century After School Program:
• Lead Staff at $13 per hour, including Cecelia Weiss.
• Regular Hourly Staff at $12 per hour, including Rachel Bourke, Autumn McDonald, Kami Roofner, Kiersten Thompson, and Anna Mary Yoder.
It accepted, with appreciation for their service, the resignations of Darcey Mains as a full-time instructor in adult education, and, from the 21st Century After School Program, effective Nov. 23, lead staff Serinity Beskid, Samiyah Patterson and Lauren Walters and regular hourly staffer Zachary Raymond.
It approved and authorized volunteer tutor services of Rita Ott (under the supervision of Director of Early Childhood, School and Community Services Andrea Sheesley) and classroom assistant services of Brock Cochran (under the supervision of Instructor Ashley Pisarcik) in the ARIN Adult Education programs.
The board also authorized ARIN IU 28 Executive Director Dr. Brigette Matson to enter into 2022-23 agreements:
• With Riverview Intermediate Unit (RIU6) for a part time (0.4 full-time equivalent) teacher of students who are deaf and hard of hearing at a projected cost of $51,050.
• With Riverview for school psychologist services (conducted by a half time employee) at a projected cost of $64,750.
• With Derry Area School District, for which ARIN IU 28 will provide a teacher of students who are blind and visually impaired, at $92 per hour for the entire 2022-23 school year.
• With United School District, for which ARIN IU 28 will provide an emotional support teacher at a cost of no more than $81,500 for the remainder of of the 2022-23 school year.
• To purchase and implement Zoom Workspace Reservation Annual to replace the current conference reservation system at a cost of $90 annually, prorated to $38.96 for the current year.
• With UPMC For You Inc., for which ARIN IU 28 will provide in-home parent/caregiver and child health promotion, prevention and individualized, strengths-based support of HealthChoices members from Dec. 1, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2023, unless otherwise amended or terminated.
• With Evergreen After School Club, for which ARIN IU 28 will provide payroll services per the agreement retroactive to Oct. 1, 2022, and running through June 30, 2023.
• To enter into Parent Transportation Agreements with Larry Richardson, Ashley Reid, Kenisha Blackwood, Desirae
Hasley, Melia Heilman, Brianna Novick, Isadora Walker, Johanna Cruz, Michael Stewart, and Natalie Vergari for the transportation of their children for the 2022-23 school year at approved daily miles and per diem rates.
The board also approved and authorized:
• Acceptance of a revised memorandum of agreement with ARIN Intermediate Unit 28 Professionals-PSEA regarding salary and benefits for social workers, licensed professional counselors, occupational therapists and physical therapists.
• Having the executive director or her designee to pursue and/or accept supplemental revenues to be used for the operation of programs within ARIN IU 28 and/or its constituent school districts.
• The Director of Human Resources and Operations or the Director of Finance of ARIN IU 28 to make decisions on behalf of the unit if and when the executive director is temporarily unavailable to do so, including execution of contracts or other legal documents.
The board also approved and authorized review and approval of the ARIN IU 28 Health and Safety Plan, finding that no updates are needed at this time.
The next regularly scheduled board meeting is scheduled for Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. at the ARIN IU 28 Central Office.