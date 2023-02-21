The U.S. Department of Energy’s Federal Energy Regulatory Commission is airing a proposed gas line replacement project that would be located in Indiana, Huntingdon and Lebanon counties in Pennsylvania.
According to a notice issued Feb. 10, Texas Eastern Transmission LP proposes the construction, operation and maintenance of what would be called the Line 28 Loop, which would include replacing a 22,000-horsepower gas unit at Armagh with a 27,000-horsepower electric motor driven compressor unit.
Upgrades also are proposed at Entriken in Huntingdon County (from a 22,000 hp gas unit to a 24,000 hp EMD unit) and between Grantville and Bernville in Lebanon County (a two-mile, 36-inch diameter looping pipeline and receiver).
FERC said it would allow Texas Eastern to provide up to 55,000 dekatherms per day of firm natural gas transportation service to two local gas distribution companies in New Jersey.
“With the exception of climate change impacts, FERC staff concludes that approval of the proposed project,” with mitigation measures recommended in the environmental assessment, “would not result in significant environmental impacts,” according to the FERC notice.
FERC is seeking comment unti 5 p.m. March 13, and can take such comment electronically at the eFiling link on the www.ferc.gov website. More details and assistance can be obtained by calling FERC at (866) 208-3676.