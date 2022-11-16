Some 275 supporters of The Salvation Army of Indiana County gathered Tuesday morning at Ed Fry Arena in Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex to kick off the 2022 Red Kettle Campaign.
The campaign has a goal in mind — $70,000, up nearly 10 percent from the $63,406 raised in 2021, from kettles across Indiana County as well as online at the salarmy.us/IndianaKettle website.
“The Salvation Army has conducted this vital and seasonal campaign for many years,” Indiana Borough Mayor William B. Simmons said in a proclamation at the start of the kickoff breakfast.
“The revenue generated from this mostly volunteer effort has comforted and aided The Salvation Army,” the mayor went on. “The money raised helps to support such programs as youth activities, the food pantry and distribution, disaster relief services, transient assistance, utilities and other emergency services as needed.”
Separately, so did the kickoff — $35,000 was the goal, up from $34,028.90 last year, and $38,128.25 was raised, including proceeds from silent and live auctions.
“Brian Neiderhiser was the highest bidder of the morning,” Salvation Army spokeswoman Molly Russell said, “bidding $3,200 (for) the Laurel Valley golf package. (As) donated by The Reschini Group, the golf package included golf for four, lunch and dinner at Laurel Valley Golf Club.”
There also was $5,447.25 raised by three Greek organizations at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, the Fraternity/Sorority Life and Student Engagement Office, the Panhellenic Association, and the Interfraternity Council, in their annual service project for The Salvation Army.
The Salvation Army provides such services as the Ark of Learning after-school program, Summer Day Camp, the aforementioned food pantry, Coats for Kids, Kicks (shoes) for Kids and the Angel Tree toy program (formerly called Treasures for Children).
The local Salvation Army said donations last year led to pairs of new shoes for 200 youngsters, winter coats and accessories for 300 children, 1,115 grocery orders and 273 home-delivered meals, 300 meals for Thanksgiving, 1,156 tutoring hours and 245 camp days, 4,272 toys for 600 youngsters, visits with 2,464 gifts to 320 nursing home residents, help for 93 families with rent and utility assistance and 42 families with clothing and furniture vouchers, and help with Social Services for 3,480 individuals.
“The Salvation Army has never let us down,” Simmons said to conclude his proclamation. “Let us not let them down.”
The Reschini Group was one of a baker’s dozen of sponsors, along with Sheetz, S&T Bank, Christine Toretti, Creps United Publications LP, Rosebud Mining Company, Reliant, Indiana Regional Medical Center, The Fountains at Indiana, First Commonwealth Bank, State Farm and Delaney Automobile Group.
Also, Russell said, “InFirst Bank has been the main sponsor of the breakfast for over 20 years.”
People lined up first for the silent auction, then for the breakfast catered by Aramark, which is utilized by the KCAC at its events.
There were giveaways, including $50 Sheetz gift cards, and a live auction by Mark Dixon that also offered a “Fill Your Freezer” with a cooler of meats and other foods; a “His and Hers Yeti Basket” with a cooler, tumblers, mugs and hats; a Blackstone Griddle/Grill; a Penguin jersey signed by Jake Guentzel; a seat on the blue line (and free parking) at PPG Paints Arena for the Dec. 10 Penguins-Buffalo Sabres game; a spa package from Let’s Get Pampered; a Cirque Dreams Holidaze event package, including four tickets for the show at the KCAC, a night’s stay at the Hilton Garden Inn across Pratt Drive, and dinner at CH Fields there; and Pittsburgh artwork signed by Steeler Hall of Famer Troy Polamalu.
And, of course, that Laurel Valley golf package.
There also are Red Kettle campaigns throughout the western third of Pennsylvania covered by Carnegie, Allegheny County-based Salvation Army Western Pennsylvania Division. Divisional Director of Marketing and Public Relations Nicole Harrell said the division raised 93 percent of its goal during 2021’s “Red Kettle Campaign: Hope Marches On,” with a grand total of $2.2 million raised with the help of generous donors across the region.
“The divisional goal was $2.4 million,” Harrell said. “This year’s goal for The Salvation Army Western Pennsylvania Division is $2,294,000.”
She said anyone wanting to volunteer to ring the bells at those kettles can visit salvationarmywpa.org/volunteer and/or call their local worship and service center, which in Indiana is (724) 465-2530.
Not much changes at the local worship and service center at 635 Water St., but in the past year its commanding officer was promoted, and got married. She’s now Capt. Candace Flanders.
“The Salvation Army has been part of Indiana for more than 100 years,” Flanders posted on the local Salvation Army webpage.
“We are dedicated to serving the men, women, and children who are at-risk and in need of financial, social service, and spiritual support. We work everyday to elevate individuals up from despair to provide hope and assistance. In teaching life skills, we provide individuals with an opportunity to maximize their physical, emotional, and spiritual being to affect life change.”
Elsewhere in nearby areas, goals for local Red Kettle drives include $75,000 apiece in Greensburg and Johnstown, $68,000 in Latrobe, $65,000 in Clearfield, $40,000 in DuBois and $30,000 apiece in Kittanning and Punxsutawney.