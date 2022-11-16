Indiana Borough’s dispute with Dunkin’ Donuts franchisee Heartland Restaurant Group LLC of Forest Hills, Allegheny County, and building owner VRB Associates Inc. of Indiana over parking spaces in the vicinity of a proposed downtown Dunkin’ location returned to Indiana County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday.
Borough Solicitor Patrick Dougherty and Heartland attorney Alexis M. Wheeler presented oral arguments before Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark. Dougherty said Clark asked some questions of the two attorneys during a session lasting approximately 15 minutes, but did not say how long it would take to come back with a decision.
Tuesday’s hearing was the latest chapter in a legal battle that began March 8 when council voted to allow the removal of two parking spaces and the moving of a streetlight on the Philadelphia Street side of the proposed 518 Philadelphia St. Dunkin’ location, but rejected the removal of two parking spaces along adjacent South Fifth Street.
Heartland and VRB sought the actions to provide for curb cuts in and out of the proposed downtown Dunkin’ location.
Wheeler and fellow attorney Alan T. Shuckrow, both of the Pittsburgh law firm of Strassburger McKenna Gutnick & Gefsky, represent Heartland, which also owns a Dunkin’ Donuts franchise at 1669 Oakland Ave. in White Township, and VRB, a real estate firm at 541 Philadelphia St., Indiana, that owns the location for the proposed downtown Indiana Dunkin’ outlet.
“Our position is just that elected officials like the Indiana Borough Council members are required to substantiate their decisions, especially those that impact property rights,” Wheeler said, “and in this case they did not do that.”
Dougherty said “the borough council stands by its decision that the removal of the parking spaces (along South Fifth Street) would decrease the safety in the neighborhood,” citing “concerns presented to the councilmembers by constituents ... as well as information provided by (Indiana Borough Police Chief Justin) Schawl,” among others.
Wheeler referred to past pleadings made in the case. She and Shuckrow argued that the council’s vote to deny Heartland’s request to remove the two parking spaces on South Fifth Street was not in writing “and the council did not provide HRG or VRB with findings and the reasons for the adjudication.”
In his court filing last week, Dougherty said the Heartland/VRB appeal “should be dismissed as Indiana Borough Council did not abuse its discretion and made a finding based upon the evidence presented.”
Wheeler said her clients would have preferred it “if the correct decision had been made in March,” that “it would have been nice to get it right the first time.”
They said “beyond mere speculation” there is no basis in the record for council to deny Heartland’s request.
In his filing last week, Dougherty said council “clearly by approving the removal of the spaces on Philadelphia Street was able to articulate the safety concerns it had for the South Fifth Street proposal.”
Wheeler said the court case hasn’t taken “an unusual amount of time,” and she “cannot even venture a guess” about when Clark would issue a ruling, but also that it would be no surprise if the decision took 30 days.