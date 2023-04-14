The Indiana Ballroom Dance Club held dances in February and March.
The Feb. 11 dance had a Valentine’s Day theme and was held at the Indiana Elks Lodge. After a a Waltz lesson, a buffet dinner, catered by the Homemade Restaurant, was held. Music for the evening was provided by Zupe.
The March 17 dance, “Wearin’ of the Green,” was also held at the Indiana Elks Lodge. Music was provided by the Mikey Dee Combo.
The next dance will be held Saturday from 6 to 10:30 p.m. at the Indiana Elks with a theme of “Mambo Italiano.” Music will be provided by Murphy’s Music Center Big Band. Non-members are invited to attend and may contact IBDC by emailing Indianaballroomdance@gmail.com for details.