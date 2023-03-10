In some respects, it’s the most wonderful time of the year.
“Any time we have a large number of out-of-town visitors, it has the potential to make a positive impact to our local businesses,” said Indiana County Chamber of Commerce President Mark Hilliard.
And there will be a large number expected for a series of upcoming events at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex on the Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus, including a college basketball tournament this weekend, a statewide wrestling tournament for youngsters of various ages the following weekend, then the Indiana Armstrong Builders Association’s 2023 Spring Home Show March 24-26.
“While there have been different numbers thrown out in terms of what kind of impact it will have, the bottom line is that if Indiana County businesses are prepared, they could be poised for a huge boost in sales during an otherwise slower month,” Hilliard said.
It starts Saturday afternoon when the NCAA Division II Men’s Atlantic Region First Round tips off at noon in Ed Fry Arena inside the KCAC.
“Welcome in thousands of visitors into the county and potentially into your business this weekend as they arrive into town for the tournament,” Hilliard sent out in an email to chamber members.
IUP has the top seed and is scheduled in the third game Saturday afternoon against Winston-Salem State from North Carolina.
Mercyhurst University from Erie, East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania from Poconos, West Liberty and Fairmont State universities from West Virginia, Virginia Union University from Richmond and the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown also are in that first round.
“Show your support of the Crimson Hawks by posting good luck messages and welcome signs in your place of business,” Hilliard told chamber members. “Go Hawks!”
Winners of Saturday’s four games will square off Sunday in a pair of semi-final contests beginning at 5 p.m., with the championship scheduled Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Ed Fry Arena.
After the NCAA tournament ends Tuesday night, Ed Fry Arena will be transformed into a wrestling venue for the Keystone State Championships, with boys and girls match-ups March 16 through March 19.
“Both the NCAA Regional tournament as well as the Keystone state championships will bring in thousands of visitors which will have a direct impact on the restaurants and hotels,” Hilliard said. “While a lot of this is in White Township, the Keystones themselves will have a huge impact on businesses throughout the entire county as there are hotel rooms booked throughout Indiana and the surrounding counties for this event.”
The wrestling competition begins with March 16 weigh-ins at Folger Student Center at 900 Maple St. in Indiana.
Then wrestlers will hit the mats beginning at 8 a.m. March 17 and continuing all day over the next three days, in various age categories.
“When these guests do not have wrestling matches or their team is done playing for the day, they are looking for places to eat, places to shop and things to do,” Hilliard said. “This will directly impact potentially any retail or restaurant in the county.”
Organizers of the Keystone State Championships have a long list of hotel partners, including eight places for lodging in Indiana and White Township, as well as places in Blairsville, Johnstown, Ebensburg, Kittanning, Latrobe, Greensburg, Delmont and Punxsutawney.
After the young athletes and their families depart, and before the builders and contractors converge on the KCAC for the Home Show, the IUP convention and athletic complex will have a lot of visitors during the intervening week.
The Indiana Area Collaborative Team or I-ACT Executive Committee will meet on March 20, while the university’s Council of Trustees will hold its quarterly meeting on March 23.
Then it’s the Home Show, for which the main floor of KCAC’s Ed Fry Arena is sold out, with 94 booths and 56 exhibitors scheduled, on March 24 from 5 to 9 p.m., March 25 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and March 26, from noon to 4 p.m.
On its website, IABA said its 135 members employ more than 2,500 employees across two counties.